Japan’s space agency was hit by multiple cyberattacks, but officials say no sensitive data was taken

The logo of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, is seen at its Tanegashima Space Center in Minamitanecho, Kagoshima prefecture, Feb. 16, 2024. Japan’s space agency has suffered a series of cyberattacks since last year, but sensitive information related to rockets and satellites were not affected as the agency continues probe and takes preventive measures, officials said Friday, June 21, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted June 21, 2024 3:50 am.

Last Updated June 21, 2024 3:56 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s space agency has suffered a series of cyberattacks since last year, but sensitive information related to rockets and satellites was not affected and it is continuing to investigate and take preventive measures, officials said Friday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi acknowledged that the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, has had “a number of” cyberattacks since late last year.

JAXA has investigated the extent of illegal access while shutting down the affected networks and verifying that they did not contain classified information about operations of rockets and satellites and national security, he said.

Hayashi vowed to strengthen Japan’s ability to counter cyberattacks.

Japan has been accelerating a military buildup in response to China’s growing military might and is hoping to be able to develop a counterstrike ability, but experts say Tokyo will continue to need to rely heavily on the United States for launching long-range cruise missiles at targets.

Officials on Friday said they were not aware of any information leak from the cyberattacks.

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told reporters that the attacks on JAXA have not affected his ministry, but that he is keeping a close watch on the investigation by the agency, which is one of his ministry’s key contractors.

Education and science minister Masahito Moriyama also told a news conference Friday that he believed there was no actual damage from the cyberattacks.

Officials said JAXA is currently working with the government’s cybersecurity team to introduce countermeasures.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has come forward to claim ownership of the controversial truck that's been spotted driving around Toronto displaying anti-Muslim messaging. In a post on its website, the right-wing media...

8h ago

Crash forces early closure of Highway 401 westbound express lanes in east-end Toronto
Crash forces early closure of Highway 401 westbound express lanes in east-end Toronto

Toronto emergency crews were called to the Markham Road and Highway 401 area at around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.

4h ago

TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns
TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns

TTC CEO Rick Leary announced his retirement on Thursday. He said he will leave the transit agency on Aug. 30.

8h ago

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88
Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has passed away at the age of 88. In a post on X, actor Kiefer Sutherland wrote a touching tribute to his late father, announcing the news. "I personally...

12h ago

