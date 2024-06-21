Video online appears to show person spitting on MP Marco Mendicino in Ottawa

A video circulating on Reddit appears to show a person approaching Liberal Member of Parliament Marco Mendicino and spiting on him.

Moments before the person leans forward, Mendicino reaches his hand out to him. The video then shows a slow motion of the man allegedly spitting on the MP of Toronto’s Eglinton—Lawrence riding.

“Oh geez,” Mendicino said in the video. “That doesn’t seem very nice.”

The person is seen wearing a “Save Canada” hat, which is an organization that rose to prominence in the aftermath of the “Freedom Convoy” protest in 2022. The group opposed COVID-19 measures and protests transgender school policies.

Mendocino’s office confirms to CityNews the incident took place on Wednesday, and a statement from the MP reads “As the matter is under ongoing investigation, I will not be commenting at this time.”

His office is referring further questions to the Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS), which polices Parliament Hill and federal buildings in the Parliamentary precinct. CityNews has reached out for comment.

The video cuts to a PPS officer approaching the man saying “Why are you spitting on our MPs?”

“I didn’t mean to…I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to,” the man says in the video.

The PPS officer asks the man to apologize to Mendicino, which he does and briefly shakes his hand before walking away.

MP Marco Mendicino shakes the hand of a person while an Ottawa police officer watches. (Credit: MayorMcCheese/Reddit)

Ottawa police told CityNews they did not receive any calls to Sparks Street this week related to such an incident, and that they are not the police of jurisdiction in such a matter.

This incident comes at a time of serious concerns about the security of elected officials in Canada.

There has been an increase in the number of threats against politicians, with MPs receiving death threats, being followed on the streets and their offices being vandalized. At least one MP, Liberal Pam Damoff, has said she will not run again because she fears for her safety.

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme told the Canadian Press he wants the federal government to introduce legislation to make it easier for police to press charges against suspects who threaten politicians.