3 Columbia University administrators put on leave over alleged text exchange at antisemitism panel

FILE - People listen to a speaker at a pro-Palestinian encampment calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, inside the campus of Columbia University, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in New York. Columbia University said it has placed three administrators on leave while it investigates allegations that they exchanged unprofessional text messages while attending a panel discussion about antisemitism on campus. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 23, 2024 6:28 pm.

Last Updated June 23, 2024 6:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University said it has placed three administrators on leave while it investigates allegations that they exchanged unprofessional text messages while attending a panel discussion about antisemitism on campus.

The university said the administrators work for its undergraduate Columbia College, which hosted the panel discussion “Jewish Life on Campus: Past, Present and Future” during an alumni reunion on May 31.

The university said the college’s dean, Josef Sorett, informed his team on Thursday that the three administrators were being put on leave.

“Columbia College is attending to this situation with the utmost seriousness,” a college spokesperson said. “We are committed to confronting antisemitism, discrimination and hate, and taking concrete action to ensure that our is a community of respect and healthy dialogue where everyone feels valued and safe.”

Columbia did not identify the administrators by name and declined to discuss the matter further while the investigation is pending.

The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative news outlet, published images on June 12 and 21 of what it said were the administrators’ text messages. One included a suggestion that a panelist could have used the campus protests for fundraising and another that appeared critical of a campus rabbi’s essay about antisemitism.

The panel about antisemitism was held a month after university leaders called in police to clear pro-Palestinian protesters out of an occupied administration building and dismantle a tent encampment that had threatened to disrupt graduation ceremonies.

The police action came amid deep divisions on campus as to whether some of the protests against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza have been antisemitic.

Some text messages allegedly sent by Sorett were among those published by the news outlet, but he was not among those put on leave. He will continue to serve as dean and is cooperating with the investigation, the university said.

“I deeply regret my role in these text exchanges and the impact they have had on our community,” Sorett said in a message Friday to the Columbia College Board of Visitors.

Sorett said he is “committed to learning from this situation and to the work of confronting antisemitism, discrimination and hate at Columbia.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC 510 Spadina streetcars suspended until late 2024, 512 St. Clair streetcars return
TTC 510 Spadina streetcars suspended until late 2024, 512 St. Clair streetcars return

In addition to the changes on the TTC 510 Spadina and 512 St. Clair streetcar routes, certain 508 Lake Shore streetcars will go to Broadview station.

24m ago

Dozens attend rally in Toronto to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre
Dozens attend rally in Toronto to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre

Dozens of community members gathered at Wells Hill Park in Toronto on Sunday to push for the Ontario Science Centre to be saved.

57m ago

Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation
Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation

Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect and infielder Orelvis Martinez has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for a performance-enhancing drug (PED) violation, the league announced on Sunday. Martinez...

20m ago

Bombardier aerospace workers in Toronto area on strike
Bombardier aerospace workers in Toronto area on strike

Bombardier workers represented by Unifor Locals 112 and 673 went on strike after a contract agreement wasn't reached by the end of Saturday.

34m ago

Top Stories

TTC 510 Spadina streetcars suspended until late 2024, 512 St. Clair streetcars return
TTC 510 Spadina streetcars suspended until late 2024, 512 St. Clair streetcars return

In addition to the changes on the TTC 510 Spadina and 512 St. Clair streetcar routes, certain 508 Lake Shore streetcars will go to Broadview station.

24m ago

Dozens attend rally in Toronto to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre
Dozens attend rally in Toronto to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre

Dozens of community members gathered at Wells Hill Park in Toronto on Sunday to push for the Ontario Science Centre to be saved.

57m ago

Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation
Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation

Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect and infielder Orelvis Martinez has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for a performance-enhancing drug (PED) violation, the league announced on Sunday. Martinez...

20m ago

Bombardier aerospace workers in Toronto area on strike
Bombardier aerospace workers in Toronto area on strike

Bombardier workers represented by Unifor Locals 112 and 673 went on strike after a contract agreement wasn't reached by the end of Saturday.

34m ago

Most Watched Today

1:14
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide

Toronto police officers say a man found dead inside an east-end restaurant that went up in flames is the victim of a homicide. Investigators are looking for a stolen vehicle seen leaving the scene.

19h ago

3:42
Community bids farewell to Ontario Science Centre
Community bids farewell to Ontario Science Centre

A North York community bids farewell to a neighbourhood landmark. Afua Baah speaks to local residents who say the Ontario Science Centre was more than just a tourist attraction.

22h ago

1:55
More than 1000 people feared dead at Hajj amid extreme heat wave
More than 1000 people feared dead at Hajj amid extreme heat wave

Authorities believe over 1000 people have died while making the trip to Mecca due to the extreme temperatures in Saudi Arabia. Karling Donoghue takes a look at how millions of Indians are experiencing much needed relief after a 3-week-long heat wave.
2:40
Cooler air is coming soon to the Greater Toronto Area
Cooler air is coming soon to the Greater Toronto Area

Carl Lam has more on the cooler air coming to the Greater Toronto Area and the seven-day forecast.
2:36
Police say toddler and mother killed in ‘targeted’ Woodbridge shooting
Police say toddler and mother killed in ‘targeted’ Woodbridge shooting

An arrest has been made in the quadruple shooting at a Woodbridge home that took the lives of a toddler and his mother. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the attack that police believe was targeted.
More Videos