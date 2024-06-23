Organizer cancels Montreal Canada Day parade, citing red tape, politics

The organizer of Montreal's Canada Day parade has cancelled this year's event. Members of the crowd look on during a Canada Day parade in Montreal, Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 23, 2024 12:20 pm.

MONTREAL — The organizer of Montreal’s Canada Day parade has cancelled this year’s event and says red tape and politics are to blame.

Nicholas Cowen issued a news release saying he has faced escalating difficulty in securing permits and funding, as well as getting approval from government authorities.

He says the problems he encountered last year included last-minute rule changes and requests that made putting on the parade nearly impossible, including a requirement that he find 148 volunteers at the last minute.

The parade has taken place since the late 1970s, but was cancelled between 2020 and 2022 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news comes as organizers in some cities have been rethinking their celebrations in recent years due to the rising cost of security and insurance, in addition to troubles securing funding.

There will still be other Canada Day events in Montreal on July 1, including the traditional celebration in the Old Port featuring games, face painting, cupcakes and music.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2024.

