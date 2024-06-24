Enbridge and Six Nations Energy Development consortium plan wind energy project

Enbridge Inc. and Six Nations Energy Development LP have announced plans to develop a wind energy project southeast of Weyburn, Sask. The Enbridge logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 24, 2024 8:06 am.

Last Updated June 24, 2024 9:12 am.

REGINA — Enbridge Inc. and Six Nations Energy Development LP have announced plans to develop a wind energy project southeast of Weyburn, Sask.

Six Nations is a consortium of Cowessess First Nation, George Gordon First Nation, Kahkewistahaw First Nation, Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, Pasqua First Nation and White Bear First Nations.

The Seven Stars Energy Project is expected to produce 200 megawatts of power.

The project will be developed, constructed and operated by a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Enbridge.

The First Nation and Métis partners have an opportunity to acquire at least a 30 per cent stake in the project.

Enbridge is working on a long-term power purchase agreement with SaskPower to support final investment decisions, anticipated in 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ENB)

The Canadian Press

