Enbridge and Six Nations Energy Development consortium plan wind energy project

REGINA — Enbridge Inc. and Six Nations Energy Development LP have announced plans to develop a wind energy project southeast of Weyburn, Sask.

Six Nations is a consortium of Cowessess First Nation, George Gordon First Nation, Kahkewistahaw First Nation, Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, Pasqua First Nation and White Bear First Nations.

The Seven Stars Energy Project is expected to produce 200 megawatts of power.

The project will be developed, constructed and operated by a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Enbridge.

The First Nation and Métis partners have an opportunity to acquire at least a 30 per cent stake in the project.

Enbridge is working on a long-term power purchase agreement with SaskPower to support final investment decisions, anticipated in 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ENB)

