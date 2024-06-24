Fire at lithium battery factory in South Korea kills at least 8 with others missing

Firefighters work at the site of a burnt lithium battery manufacturing factory in Hwaseong, South Korea, Monday, June 24, 2024. (Hong Ki-wonj/Yonhap via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 24, 2024 2:48 am.

Last Updated June 24, 2024 3:12 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Fire officials say they’ve discovered eight dead bodies from a burned factory near Seoul.

Fire official Kim Jin-young says the bodies were retrieved and being transferred to a hospital.

Yonhap news agency earlier reported that 20 dead bodies were discovered.

Kim earlier said rescue efforts were underway at the factory at Hwaseong, just south of Seoul.

Kim told a televised briefing then that 23 people were reported missing, including Chinese nationals.

South Korean media reported about 67 people were working at the factory before the fire occurred.

The Associated Press


