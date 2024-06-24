Fire at lithium battery factory in South Korea kills at least 8 with others missing

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Fire officials say they’ve discovered eight dead bodies from a burned factory near Seoul.

Fire official Kim Jin-young says the bodies were retrieved and being transferred to a hospital.

Yonhap news agency earlier reported that 20 dead bodies were discovered.

Kim earlier said rescue efforts were underway at the factory at Hwaseong, just south of Seoul.

Kim told a televised briefing then that 23 people were reported missing, including Chinese nationals.

South Korean media reported about 67 people were working at the factory before the fire occurred.

