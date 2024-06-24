Heartbreak for Oilers as Florida Panthers win franchise’s 1st Stanley Cup

The Florida Panthers have won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

The Panthers defeated the Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 Monday to hoist the Stanley Cup in front of their home fans at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

Florida led 3-0 in the series before dropping three in a row to Edmonton, setting the stage for a dramatic Game 7 clash.

Edmonton’s defeat extended Canada’s Stanley Cup drought to 31 years.

More coming.