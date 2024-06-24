Heartbreak for Oilers as Florida Panthers win franchise’s 1st Stanley Cup
Posted June 24, 2024 10:54 pm.
The Florida Panthers have won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.
The Panthers defeated the Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 Monday to hoist the Stanley Cup in front of their home fans at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida led 3-0 in the series before dropping three in a row to Edmonton, setting the stage for a dramatic Game 7 clash.
Edmonton’s defeat extended Canada’s Stanley Cup drought to 31 years.
More coming.