Heartbreak for Oilers as Florida Panthers win franchise’s 1st Stanley Cup

Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe (23) celebrates his goal with teammate Anton Lundell (15) after scoring on the Edmonton Oilers during first period game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup finals in Sunrise, Fla., on Monday, June 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Kelsey Patterson

Posted June 24, 2024 10:54 pm.

The Florida Panthers have won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

The Panthers defeated the Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 Monday to hoist the Stanley Cup in front of their home fans at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

Florida led 3-0 in the series before dropping three in a row to Edmonton, setting the stage for a dramatic Game 7 clash.

Edmonton’s defeat extended Canada’s Stanley Cup drought to 31 years.

More coming.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Polls close for Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, Liberals take slight early lead
Polls close for Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, Liberals take slight early lead

Results have started to pour in for the federal byelection for Toronto-St. Paul's riding and the Liberals have a slight early lead. Liberal candidate Leslie Church is holding a slight lead over Conservative...

21m ago

Canada’s Stanley Cup drought reaches 31 years
Canada’s Stanley Cup drought reaches 31 years

Canadians will have to wait at least another year to see a team north of the border lift the Stanley Cup. Canada’s NHL championship drought extended to 31 years on Monday when the Florida Panthers...

26m ago

Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men
Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men

Toronto Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a mass shooting in Etobicoke that claimed the lives of two men, and left others injured. The boy, who can't be named because he's a youth,...

7h ago

Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A fourth girl involved in the 2022 swarming death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in Toronto’s downtown core pled guilty on Monday. The girl, who was 14 years old at the time, is the third accused in...

9h ago

Top Stories

Polls close for Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, Liberals take slight early lead
Polls close for Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, Liberals take slight early lead

Results have started to pour in for the federal byelection for Toronto-St. Paul's riding and the Liberals have a slight early lead. Liberal candidate Leslie Church is holding a slight lead over Conservative...

21m ago

Canada’s Stanley Cup drought reaches 31 years
Canada’s Stanley Cup drought reaches 31 years

Canadians will have to wait at least another year to see a team north of the border lift the Stanley Cup. Canada’s NHL championship drought extended to 31 years on Monday when the Florida Panthers...

26m ago

Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men
Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men

Toronto Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a mass shooting in Etobicoke that claimed the lives of two men, and left others injured. The boy, who can't be named because he's a youth,...

7h ago

Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A fourth girl involved in the 2022 swarming death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in Toronto’s downtown core pled guilty on Monday. The girl, who was 14 years old at the time, is the third accused in...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

0:24
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in Brampton.
0:33
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection being held on Monday
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection being held on Monday

Voters in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's will be going to the polls on Monday to elect a new M.P.
2:30
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024

The TTC has suspended 510 Spadina streetcar service until late 2024 in order to carry out multiple infrastructure projects. Shauna Hunt speaks with riders about the move to use buses instead.
1:33
Toronto Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for violating PED policy
Toronto Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for violating PED policy

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martinez has been suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drug policy. Brandon Rowe has more.
2:48
Rally to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre
Rally to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre

Fighting back to save an already shuttered city landmark. Afua Baah speaks with politicians and community members as they hold a rally to save the Ontario Science Centre
More Videos