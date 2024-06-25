The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services will update the public today on an ongoing auto theft investigation.

Officials will announce the results of the provincial carjacking joint task force and Project Titanium, an investigation into a criminal network involved in violent auto thefts, home invasions and other non-violent vehicle theft incidents.

The news conference will get underway at 10 a.m.

The update comes as investigators attempt to piece together what transpired at an Etobicoke high school earlier this month when a 14-year-old boy opened fire, killing two men and wounding others in a crime potentially tied to a stolen vehicle.

The shooting happened outside North Albion Collegiate Institute on the evening of June 2, when nine men gathered in the parking lot after a soccer game.

On Monday, Det. Sgt. Phillip Campbell said the unidentified teen suspect was initially arrested concerning an allegedly stolen vehicle, and the motive behind the shooting is still unknown.

Supt. Ron Taverner said investigators are still seeking more details about the stolen vehicle and the gun that was used in the shooting.