Toronto police to share details of investigation into auto thefts, home invasions

The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 25, 2024 7:06 am.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 7:08 am.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services will update the public today on an ongoing auto theft investigation.

Officials will announce the results of the provincial carjacking joint task force and Project Titanium, an investigation into a criminal network involved in violent auto thefts, home invasions and other non-violent vehicle theft incidents.

The news conference will get underway at 10 a.m.

The update comes as investigators attempt to piece together what transpired at an Etobicoke high school earlier this month when a 14-year-old boy opened fire, killing two men and wounding others in a crime potentially tied to a stolen vehicle.

The shooting happened outside North Albion Collegiate Institute on the evening of June 2, when nine men gathered in the parking lot after a soccer game.

On Monday, Det. Sgt. Phillip Campbell said the unidentified teen suspect was initially arrested concerning an allegedly stolen vehicle, and the motive behind the shooting is still unknown.

Supt. Ron Taverner said investigators are still seeking more details about the stolen vehicle and the gun that was used in the shooting.

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

22m ago

Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge after spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto
Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge after spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto

A bartender from Waterloo who was arrested earlier this month for spiking a patron's drink and sexually assaulting them at a hotel in downtown Toronto is facing an additional charge stemming from a similar...

52m ago

Man dead in North York shooting: police
Man dead in North York shooting: police

One man has died after he was shot in North York, Toronto police said. It happened just before midnight on Falstaff Avenue, between Jane Street and Wilson Avenue. Police located one man with gunshot...

2h ago

Heartbreak for Oilers as Florida Panthers win franchise’s 1st Stanley Cup
Heartbreak for Oilers as Florida Panthers win franchise’s 1st Stanley Cup

Connor McDavid may have put together one of the most memorable performances in NHL postseason history, but it wasn't enough to bring a Stanley Cup back to Edmonton. McDavid and the Oilers came just...

6h ago

