US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. On Call by Anthony Fauci, M.D., narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

4. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

5. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

6. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson, narrated by Will Patton and the author (Random House Audio)

7. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

9. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

10. The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest, narrated by Stacey Glemboski (Thought Catalog Books)

Fiction

1. Red Sky Mourning by Jack Carr, narrated by Ray Porter (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Winter Lost by Patricia Briggs, narrated by Lorelei King (Penguin Audio)

3. Eruption by Michael Crichton and James Patterson, narrated by Scott Brick (Little, Brown & Company)

4. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

5. The Coldest Case: The Past Has a Long Memory by James Patterson, Aaron Tracy and Ryan Silbert, narrated by Aaron Paul, Krysten Ritter, Beau Bridges, Greta Lee, Kevin Pollak, Jordan Bridges, Terrence Terrell, Patton Oswalt and full cast (Audible Originals)

6. The Housemaid Is Watching by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman and Ina Marie Smith (Hachette UK – Bookouture)

7. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

8. You Like It Darker by Stephen King, narrated by Will Patton and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. Mad Love by Wendy Walker, performed by Julia Whelan, Alexis Bledel, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Finn Wittrock, Damon Daunno and Elizabeth Evans (Audible Originals)

10. The Duke and I by Julia Quinn, narrated by Rosalyn Landor (Recorded Books)

The Associated Press