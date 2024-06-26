Métis musician and TV host Ray St. Germain, dubbed ‘Winnipeg’s Elvis,’ dies at 83

TORONTO — Ray St. Germain, the singer-songwriter and television personality nicknamed “Winnipeg’s Elvis” for his uncanny vocal likeness to the king of rock ‘n’ roll, has died.

The Manitoba Métis Federation confirmed his death while his family said on social media that the 83-year-old died of Parkinson’s disease at a local care centre on Tuesday.

St. Germain built a name for himself in several corners of Canadian entertainment and is perhaps best known as the host of the nationally syndicated music program “Big Sky Country.”

The musician got his start at 14 years old when he joined the country band the Rhythm Ranch Boys, first playing the accordion and singing, though he later adopted the guitar with a little inspiration from Elvis.

As he grew into adulthood, St. Germain took his aspirations on the road playing shows across Canada and later joining guitar virtuoso Lenny Breau in the Mississippi Gamblers.

After a brief stint in Toronto, St. Germain returned to Winnipeg to host CBC’s “Music Hop Hootenanny” from 1964 to 1966, the first of various music programs he hosted for Canadian TV networks.

In 1985, he received the Aboriginal Order of Canada and he was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in 2010.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press