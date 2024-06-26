Police trying to identify woman found dead in downtown Toronto

Unidentified woman Toronto
Police and emergency services were called to Trinity Square Park near the Eaton Centre at around 11:15 a.m. on May 29. They located a woman's body inside a tent. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 26, 2024 8:41 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 8:56 am.

Investigators are hoping to identify a woman who was found dead last month in Toronto’s downtown core.

According to a Toronto police news release, emergency services were called to Trinity Square Park near the Eaton Centre at around 11:15 a.m. on May 29. They located a woman’s body inside a tent.

Authorities noted that the woman’s cause of death is still being investigated.

She is described as white, 40 to 60 years old, and has blonde hair. She may have gone by “Sherry” or “Cherry.” An artist’s sketch was released.

Police said the woman had distinctive tattoos on the palm of her hand, arm, and forearm.

Images of some of the tattoos have been released as well as a photo of the boots the woman was wearing at the time of her death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5200.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station
Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station

A male has died after being stabbed during an altercation at Jane subway station. Police were called to the station near the bus bay just before 6 p.m. According to Det. Sgt. Jason Davis, the altercation...

9h ago

Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario. Why advocates say little will change for dogs
Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario. Why advocates say little will change for dogs

Puppy mills are now illegal in Ontario after the province recently passed legislation banning them, but critics say the new law will do little to curb the problem. The law, called the Preventing Unethical...

3h ago

Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service
Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service

The original architects of the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) are urging the province to reconsider the decision to close the building after a report found the roof was at risk of collapse this winter. According...

2h ago

Was a Toronto byelection a wake-up call on Trudeau's approach to antisemitism?
Was a Toronto byelection a wake-up call on Trudeau's approach to antisemitism?

An organizer who encouraged Jewish residents to vote against the Liberals suggests a rise in antisemitism motivated many to show up at the polls.

8m ago

Top Stories

Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station
Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station

A male has died after being stabbed during an altercation at Jane subway station. Police were called to the station near the bus bay just before 6 p.m. According to Det. Sgt. Jason Davis, the altercation...

9h ago

Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario. Why advocates say little will change for dogs
Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario. Why advocates say little will change for dogs

Puppy mills are now illegal in Ontario after the province recently passed legislation banning them, but critics say the new law will do little to curb the problem. The law, called the Preventing Unethical...

3h ago

Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service
Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service

The original architects of the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) are urging the province to reconsider the decision to close the building after a report found the roof was at risk of collapse this winter. According...

2h ago

Was a Toronto byelection a wake-up call on Trudeau's approach to antisemitism?
Was a Toronto byelection a wake-up call on Trudeau's approach to antisemitism?

An organizer who encouraged Jewish residents to vote against the Liberals suggests a rise in antisemitism motivated many to show up at the polls.

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend
Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend

After some potential thunderstorms Wednesday, the weather should be clear for the week with a brief interruption on Saturday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:34
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit

The loss of Toronto-St. Paul's - a longtime Liberal safe seat, could see calls for Justin Trudeau's resignation grow. But polling shows none of the potential candidates impress undecided voters.

10h ago

2:47
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police

Police arrested 124 people as part of a joint operation involving multiple police services across Ontario. Erica Natividad with the details and concern over how young the offenders are.

15h ago

2:41
City staff release Toronto Island master plan
City staff release Toronto Island master plan

An ambitious plan to redesign Toronto Island. Afua Baah has the details on a 25 year proposal and growing talks about a fixed link to the popular city attraction.

15h ago

2:12
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party has lost a byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's. Glen McGregor discusses what kind of pressure the P.M. could be facing within his party after losing a long-held riding.

15h ago

More Videos