Police trying to identify woman found dead in downtown Toronto

Investigators are hoping to identify a woman who was found dead last month in Toronto’s downtown core.

According to a Toronto police news release, emergency services were called to Trinity Square Park near the Eaton Centre at around 11:15 a.m. on May 29. They located a woman’s body inside a tent.

Authorities noted that the woman’s cause of death is still being investigated.

She is described as white, 40 to 60 years old, and has blonde hair. She may have gone by “Sherry” or “Cherry.” An artist’s sketch was released.

Police said the woman had distinctive tattoos on the palm of her hand, arm, and forearm.

Images of some of the tattoos have been released as well as a photo of the boots the woman was wearing at the time of her death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5200.