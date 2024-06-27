Police launch new task force as overall shooting incidents up 74 per cent from last year

A bullet hole is seen on the driver side of a tow truck in Scarborough.
A bullet hole is seen on the driver side of a tow truck in Scarborough. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By John Marchesan

Posted June 27, 2024 12:10 pm.

Toronto police are launching a new task force after reporting an almost 74 per cent increase in shootings compared to last year.

Police say while most of the firearm discharges resulted in no injuries, there have been 24 shooting deaths so far in 2024. That compares to just nine in 2023.

Investigators also pointed to a concerning trend when it comes to tow truck violence, noting that there have been 24 tow truck related shootings in 2024 which represents 12 per cent of the incidents city-wide.

“Over the past six months, Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area have seen increased criminal activity surrounding a small segment of the tow truck industry,” said Staff Superintendent Joe Mathews of Detective Operations, noting towing conflicts across the GTA have historically been about territorial disputes and rivalries.

Police say they’ve initiated a new Tow Truck Task Force as part of a proactive preventative response to this particular gun crime.

Investigators say they have taken 363 crime guns off the streets and made 494 arrests for firearms offences and laid 2,242 charges.

“We are deploying resources strategically to address these violent crimes, and recent arrests demonstrate that our efforts are yielding results,” said Deputy Chief Robert Johnson.

