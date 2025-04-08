At least 13 dead, 70 injured in roof collapse at Dominican Republic nightclub

By The Associated Press

Posted April 8, 2025 8:20 am.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — At least 13 people died and more than 70 were injured after a roof fell at a discotheque in the capital of the Dominican Republic early Tuesday, authorities said.

Crews were searching for potential survivors in the rubble at Jet Set, said Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations.

“We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble,” he said.

Among the injured is merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing when the roof collapsed.

