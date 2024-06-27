Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Canada Day and Pride

The long weekend in Toronto will be ripe with activities with Canada Day and the Pride parade taking place. Keep in mind, there will be some closures due to the statutory holiday on Monday.

Fireworks and Canada festivities

Ashbridges Bay

Fireworks will go off at 10 p.m. on July 1, rain or shine at Ashbridges Bay for Toronto’s flagship firework celebration for Canada Day.

The 14-minute display can be seen on the boardwalk from Coxwell to Victoria Park Avenues.

Thompson Memorial Park

Thompson Memorial Park will have live entertainment, craft vendors and kick-off celebrations with a free pancake breakfast on July 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

East York’s Canada Day parade

East York’s annual Canada Day parade featuring marching bands will begin at Dieppe Park at 10:30 a.m.

The parade will move east along Cosburn and Woodbine Avenues and end at Stan Wadlow Park, with a firework display happening at 10 p.m.

There will be other all-day celebrations at the park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

A reminder from the City of Toronto that fireworks are allowed without a permit on Canada Day until 11 p.m. on residents’ private property but is not permitted in City parks and beaches.

Toronto Pride Parade

In the culmination of month-long celebrations in the city, the largest Pride Parade in Canada will be happening on Sunday, June 30 with over 260 groups promoting equality and inclusion.

It will kick off at Church and Bloor Streets and travel to Nathan Phillips Square where music performances and celebrations continue.

The whole weekend will have festivities happening across the city. You can find a full list of events on the Pride Toronto website.

Volunteers with Pride Toronto carry a large rainbow flag during the 2019 Pride Parade in Toronto, Sunday, June 23, 2019. The city hosts its annual Pride parade today, with tens of thousands expected to join Canada’s largest LGBTQ celebration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

Toronto Ribfest

Celebrate Canada Day with Toronto’s Ribfest at Centennial Park this weekend. Put on by the Rotary Club of Etobicoke, there will be tasty food, live music and an expansive Midway with thrilling rides.

The lineup of bands and performers is available on the website along with more details about when the event will kick off on Friday.

It will culminate in fireworks at Centennial Park at 10 p.m. Monday.

TTC/GO Closures

There will be no TTC/GO closures this weekend.

Road closures

Ongoing Gardiner closures

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Other ongoing city closures