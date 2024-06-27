What’s open/closed this Canada Day long weekend?

Canada Day is fast approaching, and this year, it falls on Monday. There will be lots of activities and events to keep you busy in the city this weekend.

You can check out a full list of activities and events here. But keep in mind that there will be some closures for the observed holidays of Monday and Canada Day this year.

Attractions open on Monday

Canada’s Wonderland: Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Splash Works: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Casa Loma: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CN Tower: Open 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hockey Hall of Fame: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ontario Place/Trillium Park: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Toronto Zoo: Open 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riverdale Farm: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beer/LCBO

Select Beer Store locations will be open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here to locate one in your area

to locate one in your area LCBO stores will be closed on Monday.

Transit

The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule on Monday

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on Monday

Grocery/pharmacy stores

Most grocery stores will be closed, but some will be open on Monday, including some Pusateri’s locations . Check your local location for hours.

. Check your local location for hours. St. Lawrence Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, but it will be closed on Monday, July 1.

Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open on Saturday; call ahead or check online for your location’s hours

Malls

Open (Monday)

Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Closed (Monday)

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Sherway Gardens

Yorkdale Mall (However, some restaurants and the Cineplex will be open .)

.) Shops at Don Mills

Fairview Mall

Other