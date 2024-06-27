What’s open/closed this Canada Day long weekend?

an open sign hanging from a glass door
Open sign. Unslplash/Tim Mossholder

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 27, 2024 5:04 am.

Canada Day is fast approaching, and this year, it falls on Monday. There will be lots of activities and events to keep you busy in the city this weekend.

You can check out a full list of activities and events here. But keep in mind that there will be some closures for the observed holidays of Monday and Canada Day this year.

Attractions open on Monday

  • Canada’s Wonderland: Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Splash Works: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Casa Loma: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • CN Tower: Open 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Hockey Hall of Fame: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Ontario Place/Trillium Park: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Royal Ontario Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Toronto Zoo: Open 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Riverdale Farm: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beer/LCBO

  • Select Beer Store locations will be open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here to locate one in your area
  • LCBO stores will be closed on Monday.

Transit

  • The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule on Monday
  • GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on Monday

Grocery/pharmacy stores

  • Most grocery stores will be closed, but some will be open on Monday, including some Pusateri’s locations. Check your local location for hours.
  • St. Lawrence Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, but it will be closed on Monday, July 1.
  • Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open on Saturday; call ahead or check online for your location’s hours

Malls

Open (Monday)

  • Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Closed (Monday)

Other

  • Banks and government offices will be closed on Monday.
  • No mail delivery on Monday.
  • Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Monday.
Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect

CityNews has obtained security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices. Toronto police confirmed...

10h ago

Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault
Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing an additional eight criminal charges, that include sex assault, on top of the previous five charges he is facing. Stronach was originally charged...

13h ago

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

15h ago

Former Maple Leafs forward Sergei Berezin dead at 52
Former Maple Leafs forward Sergei Berezin dead at 52

Sergei Berezin, who played five of his seven NHL seasons with Toronto and was a reliable scorer for the Maple Leafs, has died at 52. The NHL Alumni Association announced Berezin's death in a social...

7h ago

Top Stories

