Biden’s performance leaves supporters worried after first presidential debate

President Joe Biden, right, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, left, during a presidential debate hosted by CNN, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted June 28, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 4:12 am.

PHILADELPHIA — The first debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump may not have brought the surge of excitement among voters that both leaders were looking for ahead of the November election.

The matchup saw the current president and his political rival exchange personal barbs as well as criticism over their legacies in the Oval Office.

But some Democratic supporters showed concern over portions of 81-year-old Biden’s uneven performance, which included a raspy voice and rambling responses.

At a watch party in South Philadelphia, Danina Moore was a bit uneasy after the debate but the Democrat says she’s hopeful people will see that it’s important to support Biden.

At the same watch party, Republican George Williams says he thought Trump walked away the more competent and coherent debater.

While Philadelphia is generally a Democratic stronghold, Pennsylvania has turned into a battleground state that could be important to win the presidency.

Trump took it in 2016 before it swung back to Biden in 2020.

Both leaders’ legacies were front and centre throughout the debate. Trump criticized Biden’s withdrawal of U.S. forces in Afghanistan. Biden said when Trump left office, “things were in chaos.”

Experts have said that many Americans aren’t engaging with either the Democratic or Republican campaigns. A lot of would-be voters aren’t supportive of either candidate.

When asked about age during the debate, Biden pointed out that Trump is 78.

“This guy’s three years younger and a lot less competent,” Biden said.

Trump, in response to a question about his age, pointed to the two cognitive tests he took, saying he “aced them” and called for Biden to take one.

Trump appeared energetic but not always accurate with his responses while Biden’s jarring speech and missteps seemed more pronounced.

There were gasps from Democratic supporters during the Thursday evening watch party when Biden lost his train of thought while trying to make a point about tax rates and the number of billionaires in America near the beginning of the debate.

Williams said nothing that was said would sway his opinion. He’s basing his decision on Trump’s first term as president.

“I’m already sold,” Williams said.

Moore sighed when asked about the debate. But, she said that any parent should be afraid of a second Trump term.

“If you got kids… you better vote for Biden,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2024.

— with files from The Associated Press

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike
LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike

The LCBO says stores will close for two weeks as part of its strike preparedness plan should workers walk off the job next week. The provincial wine and spirits retailer says while bargaining is continuing...

10h ago

MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure

Toronto NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands as opposition parties work to urge the provincial government to reserve the decision to close the Ontario Science Centre. Following...

13h ago

WestJet strike averted as Ottawa imposes arbitration on airline, mechanics
WestJet strike averted as Ottawa imposes arbitration on airline, mechanics

A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.

7h ago

A halting Biden tries to confront Trump at debate but sparks Democratic anxiety about his candidacy
A halting Biden tries to confront Trump at debate but sparks Democratic anxiety about his candidacy

ATLANTA (AP) — A raspy and sometimes halting President Joe Biden tried repeatedly to confront Donald Trump in their first debate ahead of the November election, as his Republican rival countered Biden's...

1h ago

Top Stories

LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike
LCBO stores to close for 14 days if workers go on strike

The LCBO says stores will close for two weeks as part of its strike preparedness plan should workers walk off the job next week. The provincial wine and spirits retailer says while bargaining is continuing...

10h ago

MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam removes fencing around Ontario Science Centre, politicians urge reversal of closure

Toronto NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands as opposition parties work to urge the provincial government to reserve the decision to close the Ontario Science Centre. Following...

13h ago

WestJet strike averted as Ottawa imposes arbitration on airline, mechanics
WestJet strike averted as Ottawa imposes arbitration on airline, mechanics

A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.

7h ago

A halting Biden tries to confront Trump at debate but sparks Democratic anxiety about his candidacy
A halting Biden tries to confront Trump at debate but sparks Democratic anxiety about his candidacy

ATLANTA (AP) — A raspy and sometimes halting President Joe Biden tried repeatedly to confront Donald Trump in their first debate ahead of the November election, as his Republican rival countered Biden's...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:10
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre
MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam takes down fence at Ontario Science Centre

As opposition parties urge Premier Doug Ford to reverse the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam took matters into their own hands, taking down one of the fences outside it.

14h ago

2:02
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto store employees disarm robbery suspect

Security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect. Melissa Nakhavoly speaks to the employee who fought to protect himself and the store.
2:33
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs
Science centre closure “unnecessary” says firm that designed it, offering free repairs

With less than 5 per cent of the Science Centre roof in need of repairs, the firm that designed the building says a full closure is unnecessary. As Tina Yazdani reports, they offered to pay for repairs.

2:28
WestJet CEO: union “divorced from reality”
WestJet CEO: union “divorced from reality”

The union representing WestJet mechanics have served strike notice, meaning workers could be off the job Friday night. The airline’s CEO says their offer is raises of 22% over 4 years, something any other union would accept.
1:05
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect

Security video shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices.
More Videos