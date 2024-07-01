Maple Leafs sign free-agent defenceman Chris Tanev to 6-year, $27M deal

Chris Tanev
Chris Tanev, who was hit in the skate in Game 4, will be a game-time decision against the Oilers on Friday. (AP/Tony Gutierrez)

By John Marchesan

Posted July 1, 2024 10:39 am.

Last Updated July 1, 2024 10:44 am.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed free-agent defenceman Chris Tanev to a six-year deal worth $27 million.

The deal carries an average annual salary of $4.5 million.

The 34-year-old played in 56 games for the Calgary Flames last season before being acquired by the Dallas Stars at the trade deadline.

With the Stars, Tanev recorded one goal and four assists in 19 regular season games and added two assists in 19 playoff games.

The Maple Leafs acquired him on June 29 for forward Max Ellis and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

In 792 career NHL regular season games, the Toronto native has 33 goals and 157 assists in a career split between Vancouver, Calgary, and Dallas.

Maple Leafs extend Woll

The Maple Leafs also announced they have signed goaltender Joseph Woll to a three-year extension worth almost $11 million.

Woll was entering the final year of his contract that carries a $766,667 cap hit.

The 25-year-old appeared in 25 games this past season, posting a 12-11-1 record with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

Woll took over the net in the Leafs’ first-round series against the Boston Bruins with the team facing elimination and helped them force a Game 7 after posting a .086 goals-against average and .964 save percentage in three games, including two starts. Unfortunately, an injury at the end of Game 6 forced him to miss Game 7, which Toronto lost with Ilya Samsonov in net.

