Edmonton actor Michael J. Fox made a surprise appearance at British music festival Glastonbury over the weekend.

Fox came out alongside Coldplay for two songs during their performance at the festival.

Between songs, Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin thanked Fox.

“Thank you so much, everybody … and especially thank you to the main reason why we’re in a band is because of watching Back to the Future. So thank you to our hero forever, and one of the most amazing people on earth, Mr. Michael J. Fox.”

Watch: Coldplay and Michael J. Fox at Glastonbury 2024 Warning: Contains flashing images

Fox became a strong advocate for Parkinson’s disease after he was diagnosed when he was 29 years old.

The Canadian movie star’s appearance was welcoming and heartwarming for many who saw it online and in person.

For the main man himself, Fox posted on Instagram following his appearance that his time on stage was “F*cking mind-blowing.”