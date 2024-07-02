Don Valley West municipal byelection happening November 4

Toronto residents of Ward 15 Don Valley West will head to the polls for a municipal byelection later this year.

Nominations will open on July 22 at 8:30 a.m. and close on September 19 at 2 p.m.

Election Day is November 4, with voting locations open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Advance voting will take place on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The office has been left vacant since the death of Councillor Jaye Robinson on May 17.