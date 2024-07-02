Don Valley West municipal byelection happening November 4
Posted July 2, 2024 2:13 pm.
Last Updated July 2, 2024 2:19 pm.
Toronto residents of Ward 15 Don Valley West will head to the polls for a municipal byelection later this year.
Nominations will open on July 22 at 8:30 a.m. and close on September 19 at 2 p.m.
Election Day is November 4, with voting locations open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Advance voting will take place on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The office has been left vacant since the death of Councillor Jaye Robinson on May 17.