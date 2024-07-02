Liberal MP suggests party needed stronger ground game in Toronto—St. Paul’s vote

The co-chair of the Liberal Ontario campaign is suggesting it was a mistake to nominate their party's candidate in Toronto—St.Paul so close to the federal byelection being called. Karina Gould, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons rises during Question Period, Friday, December 15, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 2, 2024 12:11 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 12:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The co-chair of the Liberals’ Ontario campaign is suggesting the party’s candidate in the Toronto—St. Paul’s byelection needed more time to campaign before the vote.

The Liberals had held the seat for 30 years, recently under Carolyn Bennett, but the Conservatives won the seat last week by about 600 votes.

Karina Gould, who is the Liberal MP for Burlington, is in charge of finding candidates for the next federal election, which must happen before fall of 2025.

She says the lesson learned is that Leslie Church needed more time to get to know people in the riding.

Gould says it’s becoming tougher for Liberal candidates to campaign because people are seeking change from a government that’s been in power for nine years.

She says that means candidates need to have tougher and longer conversations with Canadians, and to make sure they can demonstrate that they’re listening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

1h ago

2 girls, 14, among 3 charged with possession of loaded gun after Whitby traffic stop
2 girls, 14, among 3 charged with possession of loaded gun after Whitby traffic stop

Two 14-year-old girls and a 21-year-old man were arrested and held in custody after police say a loaded handgun was seized during a traffic stop in Whitby on Saturday. Officers pulled the vehicle over...

1h ago

Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm heading toward Jamaica after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least four people. A...

55m ago

Ontario doctor accused of killing 4 acquitted as trial set to begin
Ontario doctor accused of killing 4 acquitted as trial set to begin

An eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing four people was acquitted on all charges at the request of the Crown on Tuesday as his trial was set to begin in Ottawa. Prosecutors said they asked for...

26m ago

Top Stories

Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent
Ontario caps 2025 rent increases at 2.5 per cent

Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year according to the increase guideline published by the Ford government over the weekend. The rate increase is the same used...

1h ago

2 girls, 14, among 3 charged with possession of loaded gun after Whitby traffic stop
2 girls, 14, among 3 charged with possession of loaded gun after Whitby traffic stop

Two 14-year-old girls and a 21-year-old man were arrested and held in custody after police say a loaded handgun was seized during a traffic stop in Whitby on Saturday. Officers pulled the vehicle over...

1h ago

Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters on its way to Jamaica

Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm heading toward Jamaica after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least four people. A...

55m ago

Ontario doctor accused of killing 4 acquitted as trial set to begin
Ontario doctor accused of killing 4 acquitted as trial set to begin

An eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing four people was acquitted on all charges at the request of the Crown on Tuesday as his trial was set to begin in Ottawa. Prosecutors said they asked for...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

0:58
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay

It was a night of fun and celebration as many gathered at Ashbridges Bay for the annual Canada Day fireworks show.

13h ago

0:34
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say they are looking for a male suspect after a taxi driver was stabbed Monday evening.

13h ago

1:41
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade

As Toronto prepared for Canada Day fireworks, Mayor Olivia Chow joined residents in East York to march in the annual parade.

17h ago

3:19
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather

It was sunshine and clear skies across Toronto for Canada Day. Erica Natividad with a look at the celebrations and what to expect from the city's flagship fireworks display.

17h ago

2:50
Toronto Blue Jays host Canada Day citizenship ceremony
Toronto Blue Jays host Canada Day citizenship ceremony

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with some of Canada's newest citizens who had their ceremony at the Rogers Centre before the Toronto Blue Jays game on Monday.

17h ago

More Videos