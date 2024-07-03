Singer Niall Horan forced to walk to Toronto concert due to traffic

Niall Horan
Singer Niall Horan is seen walking to his Toronto concert due to traffic. Photo: Pop Base/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 3, 2024 11:45 am.

Last Updated July 3, 2024 11:59 am.

You know Toronto traffic is terrible when it forces a singer to walk to Scotiabank Arena to perform at their own concert.

That’s precisely what Niall Horan had to do last week before he drew thousands of fans to the downtown venue.

A video uploaded to X by the account Pop Base shows Horan en route to Scotiabank Arena with gridlock holding up cars in the background.

“Of all of the years playing shows, I don’t think I’ve ever walked into a venue,” Horan says. “Here we go. We made it.”

A recently updated Global Traffic Scorecard ranked Toronto as the 17th most congested city in the world, far behind gridlocked behemoths like New York, Mexico City, London, Paris and Chicago, which made up the top five spots. The city ranked first in Canada for congestion and eighth overall in the Americas, with the average driver wasting 63 precious hours trapped in congestion in 2023.

The former One Direction member performed on back-to-back nights at Scotiabank Arena on June 28 and 29.

Consisting of Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, One Direction’s success was marked by sold-out global tours, numerous awards, and a dedicated fanbase known as “Directioners.”

After the band went on hiatus in 2016, Horan embarked on a solo career. He released his debut solo album, “Flicker,” in 2017, followed by “Heartbreak Weather” in 2020. His third studio album, “The Show,” dropped in 2023 and topped the charts in eight countries.

