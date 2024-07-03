Shots fired at Richmond Hill elementary school, police investigating

An investigation is underway after shots were fired at an elementary school in Richmond Hill early on Tuesday morning.

York Regional Police were called to the school at 16th Avenue and Bayview Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. for reports of property damage.

Officers arrived and determined that someone opened fire and targeted the main entrance. Authorities noted that there is a daycare attached to the school, but based on shell casings located in the area, police believe that the suspect or suspects targeted the school.

No physical injuries were reported.

“Investigators are appealing for any witnesses to come forward who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have heard loud bangs not consistent with Canada Day fireworks,” a police spokesperson wrote in a news release on Wednesday.

“Investigators are also seeking any video surveillance from the area or anyone who may have captured dashcam video of roadways in the area.”