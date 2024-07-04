B.C. NDP ministers Bains, Ralston and Fleming won’t seek re-election in Oct. 19 vote

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains listens to a question in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, March 14, 2022. Three veteran British Columbia New Democrats representing Surrey and Victoria ridings have announced they won't be seeking re-election in this fall's Oct. 19 vote. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press

Posted July 4, 2024 4:15 pm.

Last Updated July 4, 2024 4:26 pm.

VICTORIA — Three veteran New Democrat cabinet ministers and community stalwarts in Surrey and Victoria have announced they won’t seek re-election in British Columbia’s fall vote.

Harry Bains, Bruce Ralston and Rob Fleming were all first elected in 2005 and have served five terms in the legislature, but say they will not stand on Oct. 19.

The three ministers join at least eight other NDP MLAs who have said they will not seek re-election.

Bains, who represents the Surrey-Newton riding, said Thursday in a statement it was the honour of a lifetime to represent his constituents and serve as B.C.’s labour minister, but it’s time to “allow someone new to continue the work we have begun.”

“When I first decided to run many years ago, I started with a mission to take action on human rights and workers’ rights,” said Bains, a former union leader. “Under the leadership of premiers John Horgan and now David Eby, I am proud of the work we’ve accomplished and the difference we have made in people’s lives.”

Fleming, transportation minister and Victoria-Swan Lake MLA, said it had been a privilege to serve his constituents for “the better part of two decades.”

Fleming saluted Horgan and Eby for appointing him to cabinet and thanked former NDP opposition leader Carole James for her leadership and friendship as a colleague in the neighbouring riding of Victoria-Beacon Hill.

“I am optimistic about our province’s ability to solve complex problems when we work together,” he said. “And I hope to continue to be able to contribute to solving challenges in a different capacity in the future.”

Fleming said he would be “forever grateful” to the B.C. Road Builders association, labour unions, First Nations and transportation ministry staff for their dedication and co-operation rebuilding the devastated Coquihalla Highway after November 2021 flooding.

Ralston, who represents Surrey-Whalley and is B.C.’s forests minister, confirmed on social media he won’t seek a sixth term.

Ralston, who served as B.C. NDP president before being elected to the legislature in 2005, said he was looking forward to his next phase in life after almost 20 years in provincial politics.

Ralston served previously as NDP house leader when the party was in opposition and held cabinet posts in energy and mines and jobs, trade and technology.

The other NDP MLAs who have said they will not seek re-election are Katrine Conroy, George Heyman, Nicholas Simons, Doug Routley, Jennifer Rice, Katrina Chen, Fin Donnelly and Murray Rankin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Talks break down between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Talks break down between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Talks have broken down between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers ahead of the midnight deadline Friday. The Ontario Public Service Employees...

0m ago

Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin
Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin

It's a question that's often shrouded in confusion. Where does my used coffee cup go? The garbage or recycling bin? For Torontonians the answer is now clear. As of Thursday, July 4, Toronto residents...

38m ago

The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment
The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment

With buses replacing streetcars on Spadina Avenue, one of the busiest stretches of downtown Toronto is even more congested. Unlike streetcars, buses do not have a dedicated right-of-way on Spadina,...

5h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

1h ago

Top Stories

Talks break down between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms
Talks break down between LCBO, union as Friday strike looms

Talks have broken down between the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing thousands of workers ahead of the midnight deadline Friday. The Ontario Public Service Employees...

0m ago

Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin
Torontonians can now toss their used coffee cups in the blue bin

It's a question that's often shrouded in confusion. Where does my used coffee cup go? The garbage or recycling bin? For Torontonians the answer is now clear. As of Thursday, July 4, Toronto residents...

38m ago

The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment
The Spadina Sprint: A CityNews experiment

With buses replacing streetcars on Spadina Avenue, one of the busiest stretches of downtown Toronto is even more congested. Unlike streetcars, buses do not have a dedicated right-of-way on Spadina,...

5h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:28
Union, province remain far apart in LCBO negotiations
Union, province remain far apart in LCBO negotiations

With less than 24 hours away from a possible strike at LCBO stores across Ontario, the union says they are still far from reaching a deal in negotiations with the province. Caryn Ceolin reports.

5h ago

2:40
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original
Temporary Science Centre won't open until 2026, could cost more than repairing original

It could cost up to $72 million to move the Science Centre to a temporary home, almost double what it would have cost to repair the roof of the original building, according to request for proposals for a new space. Tina Yazdani reports.

19h ago

2:29
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday
Humidex over 35 expected Wednesday

The heat continues this week with the humidex reaching 37 on Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:38
Cube House tenant celebrates small win but has a warning
Cube House tenant celebrates small win but has a warning

One of tenants evicted from Toronto's iconic 'Cube House' says he's found his footing but worries the city is losing talent to other jurisdictions. David Zura explains.

22h ago

2:57
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends
Pro-Palestinian encampment at U of T ends

After more than 2 months on University of Toronto grounds, a pro-Palestinian encampment has come to an end. Erica Natividad with why organizers chose to comply with a court order.

22h ago

More Videos