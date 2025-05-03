Two-vehicle crash in Etobicoke seriously injures one man

A two vehicle crash at Highway 427 and Renforth Road sent one man to hospital. CITYNEWS/Joe Lotocki

By John Marchesan

Posted May 3, 2025 12:14 pm.

Last Updated May 3, 2025 12:59 pm.

One man has been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Etobicoke.

Toronto police say the crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. on the southbound exit ramp of Highway 427 at Renforth Drive, They say one of the vehicles struck a post and that a hydro pole and two traffic lights are down in the area.

Paramedics tell CityNews they treated two people from the same vehicle. One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries while a second person was treated at the scene but not taken to the hospital.

Top Stories

Ajax man charged in alleged sex assault of 14-year-old girl

A 30-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old. Durham police say they began an investigation on April 30 after receiving information...

2h ago

Police say driver arrested after stolen pickup strikes several vehicles in west end

One person is in custody after a stolen pickup truck struck several vehicles in the west end on Saturday. Toronto police say they were called to the area of Springhurst Avenue and Jameson Avenue just...

2h ago

Arrest made after 3 injured in stabbing at Hamilton mosque

A 40-year-old man is in custody after three people were injured in a stabbing at the Hamilton Downtown Mosque on Friday. Hamilton police attended the mosque at 221 York Blvd., at around 2:15 p.m. after...

1h ago

Three quarters of Canadians say misinformation affected the federal election: poll

More than three quarters of Canadians believe misinformation had an impact on the outcome of the federal election, a new poll suggests. The Leger poll, which sampled more than 1,500 Canadian adults...

6h ago

