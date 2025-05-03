Two-vehicle crash in Etobicoke seriously injures one man

One man has been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Etobicoke.

Toronto police say the crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. on the southbound exit ramp of Highway 427 at Renforth Drive, They say one of the vehicles struck a post and that a hydro pole and two traffic lights are down in the area.

Paramedics tell CityNews they treated two people from the same vehicle. One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries while a second person was treated at the scene but not taken to the hospital.