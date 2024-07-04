Saskatchewan files for injunction over Canada Revenue Agency collecting carbon money

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government says it has filed for an injunction to stop the Canada Revenue Agency from collecting carbon levy dollars the province owes.

Justice Minister Bronwyn Eyre didn’t provide details but says Ottawa is coming after Saskatchewan’s bank account.

She argues it’s unconstitutional for the federal government to take money from provinces.

Earlier this year, Premier Scott Moe’s government stopped paying the carbon levy on natural gas to Ottawa, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exempted home-heating oil users from paying.

The move was largely seen as helping those in Atlantic Canada, where home-heating oil is commonly used and where polls say the federal Liberals have lost support.

Trudeau has said he has faith the revenue service will collect the money owed by Saskatchewan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.

