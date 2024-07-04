Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend.

Salsa on St. Clair

The hottest salsa party is back on St. Clair this weekend. The street festival will feature an international caliber of Latin music, authentic cuisine, and a fiesta for lovers of all Latino culture.

The annual celebration attracts hundreds of thousands of salsa lovers from near and far.

The event will shut down St. Clair Avenue West between Winona Road and Christie Street and kicks off on Saturday at noon. The fiesta parade will kick off at 12:30.

A full list of events can be found on its website.

Taste of the Middle East

In its seventh year, the Taste of the Middle East is back at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend to showcase and celebrate Arabic music, art and culture in Toronto.

The three-day festival will feature concerts, art exhibitions and digital shows featuring emerging artists and headliners. They also aim to provide youth a platforms of expression in order to foster a sense of pride and belonging in the city.

The festival will kick off on Friday at 6 p.m. with the opening ceremonies and will last all weekend. A full schedule is available on its website.

Taste of Lawrence

Scarborough’s largest street festival will be taking over Lawrence Avenue this weekend for the 20th anniversary of Taste of Lawrence.

There will be more than 150 street vendors offering enticing flavours from every cultural community in the GTA along with live entertainment on two stages, a busker zone and midway rides.

The festival is happening between Warden Avenue and Birchmount Road starting on Friday. A full list of details can be found on its website.

Summerlicious

It’s the foodie event of the summer for many Torontonians … Summerlicious is back and runs from Friday to July 21.

The annual event offers three-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at more than 200 local restaurants at a discounted price.

Price points for lunch menus range from $20 to $55.

Price points for dinner menus range from $25 to $75.

TTC/GO Closures

Line 1 Closure

On Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7, 2024, there will be no subway service on Line 1 Yonge-University between St Clair and Sheppard-Yonge stations due to planned station improvements and track work. Subway service will resume Monday, July 8 by 6 a.m. Line 1 shuttle buses will operate.

No Barrie GO station

On July 6 and 7, there is no Barrie GO train service between Union Station and Allandale Waterfront GO due to construction. GO buses replace train service at all stations except Downsview Park GO and Union Station Bus Terminal.

On Monday, July 8 and Tuesday, July 9 some morning and evening train schedules will be adjusted on the Barrie line to and from Union Station.

Regular service resumes Wednesday, July 10.

Road closures

Ongoing Gardiner closures

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Other ongoing city closures