14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting

Toronto police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with a North York shooting in which a 20-year-old Toronto man was killed.

On June 24, at 11:58 p.m. four suspects jumped out of a white or light-coloured SUV in the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area, fired several shots and then got back into the vehicle and fled the scene.

Police arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Ajay Simpson.

Homicide victim, Ajay Simpson, 20, of Toronto. Toronto Police.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder.

He cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.