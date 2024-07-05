14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal North York shooting
Posted July 5, 2024 10:13 am.
Last Updated July 5, 2024 10:34 am.
Toronto police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with a North York shooting in which a 20-year-old Toronto man was killed.
On June 24, at 11:58 p.m. four suspects jumped out of a white or light-coloured SUV in the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area, fired several shots and then got back into the vehicle and fled the scene.
Police arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.
The victim was identified as Ajay Simpson.
A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder.
He cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.