breaking

Conservatives choose Andrew Scheer as interim Opposition leader

Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Canadians have a right to know how a man charged with committing a terrorism offence for ISIS abroad evaded Canada's screening process to immigrate here and become a citizen. Scheer asks a question during question period in the House of Commons of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 6, 2025 5:31 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2025 5:39 pm.

The Conservative caucus has chosen Andrew Scheer to lead the party in Parliament during the spring sitting.

The Saskatchewan MP-elect and former party leader will assume the duties of Opposition leader in the House of Commons when the sitting begins May 26. 

The temporary role is needed because Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre does not have a seat in the House of Commons.

He lost in the riding of Carleton in last week’s election after representing the area for more than 20 years. 

Scheer emerged from an all-day caucus meeting this evening to say he will take on the role until Poilievre returns to Parliament. 

Poilievre is expected to seek a seat in Alberta in a byelection, where MP-elect Damien Kurek has offered to resign to allow the party leader the chance to run again.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada is 'not for sale,' Carney tells Trump in first face-to-face meeting

In their first face-to-face meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney told U.S. President Donald Trump that Canada will never be for sale. When reporters questioned Trump in the Oval Office on...

1h ago

Doug Ford goes off-script, slams Alberta premier over separatist talks

Ontario Premier Doug Ford appeared to take shots at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith this week as her province considers separating from the rest of Canada. “This is a time to unite the country, not...

47m ago

India fires missiles across the frontier with Pakistan, killing at least 1 child, officials say

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — India fired missiles across the border into Pakistani-controlled territory in at least three locations early Wednesday, killing a child and wounding two other people, Pakistani...

0m ago

Girl who pleaded guilty to assault in fatal swarming sentenced to 9-month probation

A teen girl who pleaded guilty to assault in the fatal swarming of a homeless Toronto man has been sentenced to nine months of probation, with the judge taking into account the time she has spent in custody...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada is 'not for sale,' Carney tells Trump in first face-to-face meeting

In their first face-to-face meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney told U.S. President Donald Trump that Canada will never be for sale. When reporters questioned Trump in the Oval Office on...

1h ago

Doug Ford goes off-script, slams Alberta premier over separatist talks

Ontario Premier Doug Ford appeared to take shots at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith this week as her province considers separating from the rest of Canada. “This is a time to unite the country, not...

47m ago

India fires missiles across the frontier with Pakistan, killing at least 1 child, officials say

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — India fired missiles across the border into Pakistani-controlled territory in at least three locations early Wednesday, killing a child and wounding two other people, Pakistani...

0m ago

Girl who pleaded guilty to assault in fatal swarming sentenced to 9-month probation

A teen girl who pleaded guilty to assault in the fatal swarming of a homeless Toronto man has been sentenced to nine months of probation, with the judge taking into account the time she has spent in custody...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:44
Ford appears to take jab at Alberta premier's separatist talks

Ontario Premier Ford appeared to take a jab at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's separatist talks in a off-hand comment while discussing Trump's attack on Canada.

2h ago

2:36
Carney shuts down Trump: 'Some places are never for sale'

In a subtly tense interaction in the Oval Office, Carney shut down Trump's offer to buy Canada to which the prime minister reiterated it will never be for sale.

4h ago

4:53
Carney set to join Trump in Washington for high-stakes meeting

It could be considered the highest stakes meeting involving Canada-U.S. relations in a generation. Prime Minister Mark Carney is meeting with face with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington today.

6h ago

2:53
Maple Leafs snatch Game 1 win to kick off series against Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs snatch the first win of the playoff series against the Florida Panthers in a nail-biting victory of 5-4.

7h ago

2:57
Ontario man stuck in Dominican Republic after charges dropped

A Canadian man arrested on vacation has been proven innocent. Melissa Nakhavoly with why he is still being held in the Dominican Republic.

7h ago

More Videos