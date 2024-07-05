5 men arrested in Peel extortion probe

Suspects facing charges in a Peel Police extortion probe. Peel Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 5, 2024 12:14 pm.

Police have charged five men after an investigation into violent extortion incidents in Peel Region and the Greater Toronto Area.

In a release Friday, Peel Regional Police said the suspects were allegedly involved in “extorting victims by assaulting, threatening and discharging firearms.”

The alleged incidents took place between December 2023 and May 2024. Police said the probe was launched after multiple people came forward to complain.

“Peel Regional Police will continue working to disrupt and dismantle criminal groups that harm our communities,” said Deputy Chief, Marc Andrews.

The suspects face the following charges:

Dupinderdeep Cheema, 36, of Brampton.

• Criminal Harassment
• Fail To Comply
• Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence
• Extortion

Beant Dhillon, 51, of Brampton:

• Assault
• Forcible Confinement
• Extortion
• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
• Utter Threats

Arundeep Thind, 39-year-old,of unknown address:

• Assault
• Forcible Confinement
• Extortion

Mustapha Alawiye, 32, of Mississauga:

• Criminal Harassment

Kymani Hassakourinas, 32, of Mississauga:

• Criminal Harassment

