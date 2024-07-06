Intimate partner violence suspected in deaths of Ontario mom and kids

Police say a mother and her two children found dead in their home near Windsor, Ont., last month were all shot in what they describe as a case of intimate partner violence.

Ontario Provincial Police issued a statement on Saturday releasing the results of autopsies for 41-year-old Carly Walsh and her two children, 13-year-old Madison and eight-year-old Hunter.

They say Carly Walsh’s husband and the children’s father, 42-year-old Steven Walsh, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said they went to a home in the southwestern Ontario community of Harrow on June 20th after receiving a request to check on the well-being of someone inside and found four people dead.

A funeral home said earlier this week a service had taken place for Carly Walsh, Madison and Hunter.

Sherry Bondy, mayor of nearby Essex, said last month the deaths were a shocking tragedy that had a “huge impact” on the community.

Mayor Bondy added that the woman was very active in the community and had recently organized its minor soccer program, working hard to rally volunteers.

Treena Upcott, a friend of the family, says the mother was an amazing friend who made those around her feel appreciated.