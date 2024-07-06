Intimate partner violence suspected in deaths of Ontario mom and kids

Carly Walsh, centre, is shown with her son Hunter and daughter Madison
Carly Walsh, centre, is shown with her son Hunter and daughter Madison. FACEBOOK

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 6, 2024 7:27 pm.

Last Updated July 6, 2024 7:28 pm.

Police say a mother and her two children found dead in their home near Windsor, Ont., last month were all shot in what they describe as a case of intimate partner violence. 

Ontario Provincial Police issued a statement on Saturday releasing the results of autopsies for 41-year-old Carly Walsh and her two children, 13-year-old Madison and eight-year-old Hunter.

They say Carly Walsh’s husband and the children’s father, 42-year-old Steven Walsh, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

Police said they went to a home in the southwestern Ontario community of Harrow on June 20th after receiving a request to check on the well-being of someone inside and found four people dead.

A funeral home said earlier this week a service had taken place for Carly Walsh, Madison and Hunter.

Sherry Bondy, mayor of nearby Essex, said last month the deaths were a shocking tragedy that had a “huge impact” on the community.

Mayor Bondy added that the woman was very active in the community and had recently organized its minor soccer program, working hard to rally volunteers.

Treena Upcott, a friend of the family, says the mother was an amazing friend who made those around her feel appreciated.

Top Stories

Woman dead, man in custody in Mississauga stabbing
Woman dead, man in custody in Mississauga stabbing

A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a stabbing incident in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to the area of Glen Erin Drive and Windwood Drive on Saturday following reports...

DEVELOPING

9m ago

Man seriously injured in Entertainment District stabbing
Man seriously injured in Entertainment District stabbing

A man suffered serious injuries following a stabbing in the city's Entertainment District. Police were called to the area of John Street and Richmond Street just after 6 p.m. Saturday following reports...

14m ago

1 woman arrested after man stabbed in Mississauga
1 woman arrested after man stabbed in Mississauga

Police say one woman is in custody after a man was stabbed in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to the area of Derry Road and Rexwood Road where they found a man suffering from a stab wound....

2h ago

Suspect wanted after alcohol thrown on assaulted TTC employee, racial slurs uttered: police
Suspect wanted after alcohol thrown on assaulted TTC employee, racial slurs uttered: police

Toronto police officers said the TTC employee was assaulted at Wilson station on July 2. Investigators are looking to identify the suspect.

4h ago

