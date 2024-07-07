Motorcyclist dead, woman injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say a man has died and a woman has been injured after a motorcycle and a car collided in the city’s east end early Sunday.

According to a post on the Toronto Police Service X account, the crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of Brimley Road and Wenlock Gate south of Steeles Avenue East.

Officers said the man was driving the motorcycle and the woman was a passenger. They were both taken to a hospital by paramedics

They said the man died after the crash and the woman had non-life-threatening injuries.

CityNews contacted Toronto police officers to ask for more information about the crash and circumstances leading up to it, but a spokesperson wasn’t immediately available.