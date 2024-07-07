Motorcyclist dead, woman injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police
Posted July 7, 2024 8:17 am.
Toronto police officers say a man has died and a woman has been injured after a motorcycle and a car collided in the city’s east end early Sunday.
According to a post on the Toronto Police Service X account, the crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of Brimley Road and Wenlock Gate south of Steeles Avenue East.
Officers said the man was driving the motorcycle and the woman was a passenger. They were both taken to a hospital by paramedics
They said the man died after the crash and the woman had non-life-threatening injuries.
CityNews contacted Toronto police officers to ask for more information about the crash and circumstances leading up to it, but a spokesperson wasn’t immediately available.
COLLISION:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 7, 2024
Brimley Rd + Wenlock Gt
12:59 a.m.
– Motorcycle and car involved
– 2 occupants, a male and female on the motorcycle were taken to hospital
– The male operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased
– The female has non-life threatening injuries#GO1478967
