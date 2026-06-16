Jacob Hoggard needs professional supervision, board said in denying full parole

The Parole Board of Canada rejected Jacob Hoggard’s bid for full parole this month because it found the former Hedley frontman, now a convicted sexual offender, requires professional supervision.

The board instead granted Hoggard six months of day parole at a halfway house, saying in a ruling released this week that he must test the progress he’s made in prison more gradually.

The two-member panel also imposed a number of conditions on his release, including that he report all relationships with girls and women and not be in the presence of sex workers.

Some of the conditions put in place by the board went beyond what was recommended by the Correctional Service of Canada, the document said.

One such condition is that he not be in the presence of girls under the age of 18 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows of his criminal history and has been approved by his parole officer. Another is that he allow his texts, messaging, social media and other apps to be monitored by his parole officer.

The 41-year-old singer is serving a five-year prison sentence after he was found guilty in June 2022 of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman in a Toronto hotel room.

He was also acquitted in that trial of the same charge and another of sexual interference against a teenage fan.

In its ruling, the board said it could consider allegations that did not lead to conviction in assessing the risk Hoggard may pose in the community.

The board mentioned the allegations involving the teen in explaining why it imposed certain conditions on Hoggard’s day parole.

“You have said that you communicated with a 15-year-old female and lied to her with a view to manipulating her into having sex with you. You groomed her over an extended time,” the decision read.

He also met the Ottawa woman on the dating app Tinder and used electronic communication to “lure” her to his hotel room, the board said.

“You exploited a position of power with younger females. Your contact with underage females should be supervised, as should your use of telecommunications devices to monitor compliance with your conditions of release and as such, mitigate your risk.”

During his hearing, Hoggard denied engaging in any non-consensual acts aside from the one that led to his conviction, the ruling said.

The former musician also told the panel he had “no understanding” of consent at the time of his offence and didn’t even think about it when going into sexual encounters, the document said.

“The board has difficulty seeing how, with no understanding of consent combined with the numerous sexual encounters you had, your admitted view at the time of women as objects, and your interest in violent and degrading sexual behaviour, the index offence was the only time you crossed a boundary,” the panel wrote.

The sexual assault Hoggard was found guilty of “appears to have been part of a pattern of manipulation, predation, and sexual violence,” the board continued, noting the similarities between that incident and others that were reported.

Hoggard’s behaviour “demonstrates a considerable lack of self control which has had a devastating impact on victims,” it said.

The board found Hoggard made progress when it comes to accountability while serving his sentence, though most of the improvement took place recently.

Hoggard maintained his innocence even after his appeal was dismissed in 2024, and only admitted to behaving aggressively during intake at the institution, the board said.

At his hearing earlier this month, however, the singer said he knew he had done something wrong when allegations against him first emerged, but denied them out of fear and embarrassment, the ruling said.

Hoggard, who lived with his family while on bail awaiting his sentence, only recently admitted his guilt to his wife, the document said, citing a report from April of this year.

The panel listed that among the reasons for denying Hoggard full parole, which he sought to spend living with his wife, son and parents.

“Though your wife and family remain supportive, you have shown your willingness and ability to deceive them for years such that the board believes you require professional, arm’s length supervision,” it concluded in the document.

“Any gains you have made while serving sentence should first be tested in a gradual and structured manner before a more liberal form of release.”

Allegations of sexual misconduct involving Hoggard first surfaced in early 2018, and he was charged in the Toronto case that summer. Hedley went on an indefinite hiatus that year and Hoggard has since said they disbanded.

During his 2022 Toronto trial, Hoggard was charged with sexual assault in an alleged incident in Kirkland Lake, Ont. Two years later, a jury acquitted him in that matter after less than six hours of deliberations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2026.

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press