Environment Canada to provide update on heat wave as temperatures in B.C. remain high

VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says a heat wave brought in by a “ridge of high pressure” is expected to persist over dozens of regions in B.C. until about mid-week.

The weather office issued more than 40 heat warnings in the province by Sunday.

It is also scheduled to provide an update today on the persisting “hot weather conditions” in Western Canada.

The alerts in B.C. cover much of the lower third of the province, the northeastern part of B.C., inland sections of the central and north coasts, Whistler, the Sunshine Coast, Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, as well as east and inland Vancouver Island.

While the weather office says some of the heat warnings are expected to be lifted by Tuesday, particularly along the coastline and on east and inland Vancouver Island, other regions can expect the heat to continue longer.

It says temperatures in the southern Interior are expected to climb into the low 40s this week, before moderating on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press