Speakers Corner

Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem

Several people who paid for parking using their Green P app were still getting tickets. Left frustrated, they reached out to CityNews which lead to a big change.

By Pat Taney

Posted July 8, 2024 10:19 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2024 10:22 am.

If you were one of the many people who paid for parking using your Green P app and still received parking tickets in Toronto’s Cabbagetown recently, you may have room to dispute it.

CityNews uncovered a big mix-up over Green P parking location numbers on a stretch of Parliament Street between Carlton and Gerrard streets, thanks in part to viewer James Tupper who reached out to Speakers Corner.  

“This was a major mistake, I don’t know what they were thinking,” said Tupper.

He’s been visiting a well-known establishment for years on Parliament and has used his Green P app to pay for parking.

“I’ve parked here for at least 20 years using the same number, 5337. That’s the number it has always been.”

But back in May, he started to get tickets after using that number.

I thought initially the parking officer wasn’t using his machine and then I noticed the sign had a new and different number.”

The parking location ID posted was changed to 5374 on some of the machines, so Tupper began using the new ID and saw a discrepancy.

“If you put in 5374, the app shows it is for Front Street East which is nowhere near this location,” he told CityNews. “I don’t know what they did here but something isn’t right.”

Even more confusing, some of the parking meters had both numbers posted — the new one, and the old one patrons like Tupper had been using.

So if someone comes now, they’re not going to know what number to put in, it is so frustrating.”

Tupper has called the City, the Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) and Toronto Police Service to report the confusion.

“And just crickets,” he said.

He reached out to Speakers Corner and one hour after we contacted the Toronto Parking Authority, a technician came out to fix the mistake.

“You guys called and they came and took the stickers off,” Tupper said.

Our cameras were rolling as the technician began peeling off the 5374 location ID stickers, leaving behind the original number of 5337.

“Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) has inspected the location of concern and has confirmed a discrepancy between the signage and the Green P app,” a spokesperson told CityNews.

As for why the mistake happened, the TPA did not say but they apologized to anyone — like Tupper — who may have received tickets erroneously.

“Should customers have a concern about a PVN [Parking Violation Notice], they can visit toronto.ca/aps for more information. TPA operations staff regularly review and calibrate payment and signage information, and work to address inconsistencies, if identified.”

Tupper is now in the process of disputing the tickets he received but is left frustrated his several calls to city staff didn’t produce any action.

As soon as the media does something, that’s when the city does something,” he said. “Every regular citizen like me, we complain and nothing ever happens.”

He is still waiting to hear if the tickets he received will be forgiven.

If you have an issue, story or question you’d like us to look into, reach out here.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike
A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike

The provincial government has shared an interactive map designed to connect consumers to thousands of retailers and local alcohol producers during the ongoing Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) strike. The...

25m ago

Police to announce rewards for info into unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga
Police to announce rewards for info into unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are set to announce a pair of $100,000 rewards for information into unsolved and separate fatal shootings that took the lives of two innocent bystanders in Mississauga. Jackline...

1h ago

Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating
Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Parkdale. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Avenue near King Street West just after midnight for reports...

4h ago

Man accused in alleged choking assault near Yonge-Dundas Square
Man accused in alleged choking assault near Yonge-Dundas Square

A Toronto man is facing charges following an alleged unprovoked assault near Yonge-Dundas Square last week. Officers were called to the area around 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. Investigators say a...

56m ago

Top Stories

A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike
A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike

The provincial government has shared an interactive map designed to connect consumers to thousands of retailers and local alcohol producers during the ongoing Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) strike. The...

25m ago

Police to announce rewards for info into unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga
Police to announce rewards for info into unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are set to announce a pair of $100,000 rewards for information into unsolved and separate fatal shootings that took the lives of two innocent bystanders in Mississauga. Jackline...

1h ago

Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating
Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Parkdale. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Avenue near King Street West just after midnight for reports...

4h ago

Man accused in alleged choking assault near Yonge-Dundas Square
Man accused in alleged choking assault near Yonge-Dundas Square

A Toronto man is facing charges following an alleged unprovoked assault near Yonge-Dundas Square last week. Officers were called to the area around 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. Investigators say a...

56m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued

Things are expected to heat up over the next few days with heat warnings in effect as the humidex could make it feel as high as 40. There is a risk of showers and storms come Tuesday evening.

15h ago

2:10
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings

A fatal shooting in Scarborough, a fatal stabbing in Mississauga and shots fired at a group playing basketball in North York. Police in several jurisdictions have had their hands full after a violent weekend across the GTA. Afua Baah has the details.

15h ago

2:12
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario

A ceremony is scheduled for Monday as the temporary dams isolating the new section of the Don River are removed. David Zura explains.

12h ago

2:00
Residents celebrate 20th annual Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough
Residents celebrate 20th annual Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough

The Taste of Lawrence, Scarborough's largest street festival, has taken over part of Lawrence Avenue East. More than 150 vendors are participating in the 20th annual event.

22h ago

2:33
Canada advances to Copa America semifinals
Canada advances to Copa America semifinals

Team Canada is going to the Copa America semifinals for the first time after beating Venezuela in the quarterfinals. Jazan Grewal with fan reaction after the historic win.

More Videos