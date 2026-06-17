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Maple Leafs hiring Jim Hiller as next head coach

Los Angeles Kings head coach Jim Hiller on the bench during an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/AP).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 17, 2026 9:03 am.

Last Updated June 17, 2026 9:11 am.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have named Jim Hiller the 41st head coach in franchise history, bringing the veteran bench boss back to the organization where he previously served as an assistant during the early years of the Auston Matthews–Mitch Marner era.

Hiller, 57, joins the Leafs after three seasons as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings, where he posted a 93‑58‑24 record and a .600 points percentage across 175 games.

His hiring marks the first major coaching move under new general manager John Chayka, who praised Hiller’s experience and communication skills.

“Jim is an experienced coach with a strong understanding of what it takes to win in today’s NHL,” Chayka said. “He connects well with players and brings a clear approach behind the bench. We believe he’s the right person to lead our team and help us reach our goals.”

Hiller said returning to Toronto — where he spent four seasons as an assistant from 2015 to 2019 under Mike Babcock — felt like a natural fit.

“This is a special organization with great players, passionate fans and high expectations,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting to work with our players and staff and doing everything we can to help this team reach its full potential.”

Before taking over the Kings, Hiller spent two seasons as an assistant in Los Angeles and three with the New York Islanders, working under Barry Trotz during the club’s deep playoff runs.

His first NHL coaching stop came in Toronto, where he helped guide the Leafs to three playoff appearances between 2015 and 2019.

Hiller replaces Craig Berube, who was fired by the Maple Leafs in May following a disappointing 32-36-14 record with the team missing the playoffs for the first time in the Matthews era.

Hiller inherits a Leafs roster still built around its core stars but entering a new era under Chayka, who made his first big move as GM on Tuesday, sending Joseph Woll and Simon Benoit to Philadelphia for Amil Andrae, Samuel Ersson and a 2026 third-round draft pick.

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