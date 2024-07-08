Pearson Airport warns of possible heat-related travel delays

People wait with their luggage at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022
People wait with their luggage at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 8, 2024 11:14 am.

With temperatures soaring to dangerous levels on Monday, Pearson International Airport is warning travellers to brace for possible delays as outdoor workers take more breaks to stay cool.

“In this heat, our safety focus is to provide adequate breaks to allow outdoor workers to stay cool,” the airport said in a social media post.

“This means your plane could take longer than expected to reach the gate, or your luggage processing could be delayed.”

A heat warning remains in effect for Toronto and most of the GTA with some of the hottest temperatures of the year expected.

Environment Canada says Monday’s highs are expected to reach 31 C and will feel somewhere between 35 to 38 with the humidity.

“During this heat event there’s going to be very little in the way of relief through the overnight as lows are expected to hover close to 20 C,” CityNews meteorologist Jessie Uppal said.

Check the latest on the forecast here.

Check Pearson departures here.

Check Pearson arrivals here.

