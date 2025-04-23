Toronto’s new area code will launch this weekend

A person uses their mobile device in this undated image. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 23, 2025 5:27 am.

Last Updated April 23, 2025 5:29 am.

Toronto’s new area code is set to launch this weekend.

The digit “942” will begin to roll out on Saturday, April 26, marking the city’s fourth area code. Existing area codes may still be given out until there are no more numbers.

The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission approved the digits “942” in 2023 after a report projected the city’s current area codes would be exhausted by April 2026.

Its implementation was postponed to allow telephone service providers and customers sufficient time to integrate it into their systems, databases, and equipment.

Active Toronto area codes include 416, 647, and 437. Common digits used across the GTA include 905, 289, 365, and 742, the latter being the latest area code introduced in 2021.

The oldest area code in Toronto is 416, established in 1947. Canadian rapper Drake popularized “the 6ix” in the 2015 song “Know Yourself.”

Top Stories

'Sad to see him go': Archbishop of Toronto holds mass in honour of Pope Francis

Mourners gathered at a Toronto basilica for a mass dedicated to the late Pope Francis, where the city's Archbishop remembered a pontiff dedicated to building bridges and offering compassion to marginalized...

24m ago

Maple Leafs top Senators 3-2 to grab 2-0 lead in Battle of Ontario

Max Domi scored at 3:09 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 and go up 2-0 in their first-round playoff series Tuesday. The winger moved...

8h ago

Catholic faithful pay their final respects to Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Thousands of people filed through the central aisle of St. Peter’s Basilica to pay their final respects to Pope Francis on Wednesday, the start of three days of public viewing ahead...

51m ago

Boy, 16, shot by Toronto police in North York has died in hospital: SIU

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says a 16-year-old boy who was shot by Toronto Police during an "exchange of gunfire" following a traffic stop in North York on Sunday has died in hospital. The...

1h ago

