Toronto’s new area code will launch this weekend

Toronto’s new area code is set to launch this weekend.

The digit “942” will begin to roll out on Saturday, April 26, marking the city’s fourth area code. Existing area codes may still be given out until there are no more numbers.

The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission approved the digits “942” in 2023 after a report projected the city’s current area codes would be exhausted by April 2026.

Its implementation was postponed to allow telephone service providers and customers sufficient time to integrate it into their systems, databases, and equipment.

Active Toronto area codes include 416, 647, and 437. Common digits used across the GTA include 905, 289, 365, and 742, the latter being the latest area code introduced in 2021.

The oldest area code in Toronto is 416, established in 1947. Canadian rapper Drake popularized “the 6ix” in the 2015 song “Know Yourself.”