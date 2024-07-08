Scorching summer heat hits Canada, remnants of hurricane Beryl on the way

A person sits on the beach under a colourful umbrella as sailboats pass in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, July 7, 2024. Heat warnings have been put in place for the Metro Vancouver area for elevated temperatures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 8, 2024 10:56 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2024 11:12 am.

MONTREAL — Sweltering summer weather is blanketing much of the country today, with Environment Canada issuing heat warnings for parts of eight provinces and the Northwest Territories.

Temperatures in B.C.’s southern Interior are expected to climb into the low 40s this week.

And in Atlantic Canada, daytime highs are forecast to top 30 C across much of the region.

Environment Canada is scheduled to provide an update today on the heat wave in Western Canada.

Later this week, remnants of hurricane Beryl are forecast to move into Quebec and Ontario in the form of heavy rainfall bringing a risk of thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the European climate service Copernicus is reporting the global temperature in June hit a record high for the 13th straight month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem
Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem

If you were one of the many people who paid for parking using your Green P app and still received parking tickets in Toronto’s Cabbagetown recently, you may have room to dispute it. CityNews uncovered...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike
A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike

The provincial government has shared an interactive map designed to connect consumers to thousands of retailers and local alcohol producers during the ongoing Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) strike. The...

2h ago

Police offer $100,000 rewards in unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga
Police offer $100,000 rewards in unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police announced a pair of $100,000 rewards for information into unsolved and separate fatal shootings that took the lives of two innocent bystanders in Mississauga. Jackline Gore, 24,...

17m ago

Toronto Police say man's face was slashed in random North York attack
Toronto Police say man's face was slashed in random North York attack

Toronto Police say a man who was walking along a pathway in North York was randomly attacked by a suspect who punched him in the head repeatedly before pulling out a knife and slashing his chest and face. The...

3m ago

Top Stories

Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem
Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem

If you were one of the many people who paid for parking using your Green P app and still received parking tickets in Toronto’s Cabbagetown recently, you may have room to dispute it. CityNews uncovered...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike
A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike

The provincial government has shared an interactive map designed to connect consumers to thousands of retailers and local alcohol producers during the ongoing Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) strike. The...

2h ago

Police offer $100,000 rewards in unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga
Police offer $100,000 rewards in unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police announced a pair of $100,000 rewards for information into unsolved and separate fatal shootings that took the lives of two innocent bystanders in Mississauga. Jackline Gore, 24,...

17m ago

Toronto Police say man's face was slashed in random North York attack
Toronto Police say man's face was slashed in random North York attack

Toronto Police say a man who was walking along a pathway in North York was randomly attacked by a suspect who punched him in the head repeatedly before pulling out a knife and slashing his chest and face. The...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
LCBO strike continues as picketers set up at distribution warehouses
LCBO strike continues as picketers set up at distribution warehouses

The LCBO strike continues and enters its first week as picketers have started to set up outside various distribution warehouses in an effort to put pressure at the bargaining table. Here's what the Ford government is doing to appeal to consumers.

2h ago

2:42
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued

Things are expected to heat up over the next few days with heat warnings in effect as the humidex could make it feel as high as 40. There is a risk of showers and storms come Tuesday evening.

17h ago

2:10
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings

A fatal shooting in Scarborough, a fatal stabbing in Mississauga and shots fired at a group playing basketball in North York. Police in several jurisdictions have had their hands full after a violent weekend across the GTA. Afua Baah has the details.

17h ago

2:12
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario

A ceremony is scheduled for Monday as the temporary dams isolating the new section of the Don River are removed. David Zura explains.

14h ago

2:00
Residents celebrate 20th annual Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough
Residents celebrate 20th annual Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough

The Taste of Lawrence, Scarborough's largest street festival, has taken over part of Lawrence Avenue East. More than 150 vendors are participating in the 20th annual event.

23h ago

More Videos