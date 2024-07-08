Scorching summer heat hits Canada, remnants of hurricane Beryl on the way

MONTREAL — Sweltering summer weather is blanketing much of the country today, with Environment Canada issuing heat warnings for parts of eight provinces and the Northwest Territories.

Temperatures in B.C.’s southern Interior are expected to climb into the low 40s this week.

And in Atlantic Canada, daytime highs are forecast to top 30 C across much of the region.

Environment Canada is scheduled to provide an update today on the heat wave in Western Canada.

Later this week, remnants of hurricane Beryl are forecast to move into Quebec and Ontario in the form of heavy rainfall bringing a risk of thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the European climate service Copernicus is reporting the global temperature in June hit a record high for the 13th straight month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press