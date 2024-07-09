Man rushed to hospital after shooting inside North York apartment

A man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting inside a North York apartment unit.

Police were called to Downsview Park and Stanley Greene Boulevards just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of someone with a gunshot wound.

The victim was located inside a unit and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At least two people have been arrested and two more are wanted by police.

The outstanding suspects are both male, one wearing all black and red shoes and another wearing a red hoodie with grey shoes.

