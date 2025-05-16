Toronto police are investigating after a magic mushroom dispensary was the target of gunfire, the latest of several similar incidents confirmed across the city this week.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the College Street and Dovercourt Road area at around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Evidence of gunfire was located outside a magic mushroom dispensary. No injuries were reported.

Toronto police tell 680 NewsRadio there have been eight confirmed cases of shots fired at magic mushroom dispensaries in the last three nights.

No injuries have been reported to date, and no suspect information has been released.

Magic mushrooms remain illegal in Ontario and across Canada. Despite the prohibition, unlicensed dispensaries have surfaced in parts of the province, including Toronto, openly selling psilocybin products without federal authorization.

Last month, York Regional Police (YRP) officers cracked down on the illegal sale of magic mushroom products, seizing more than $3.5 million worth of illicit substances, including the psychedelic drug DMT, and charging 15 people.

Through “Project Mushroom,” YRP officers specifically targeted FunGuyz Magic Mushroom stores across Ontario.