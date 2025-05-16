Eight magic mushroom dispensaries targeted in city-wide shootings: police

A Toronto police cruiser seen parked. Photo: Larry Thorne/Flickr. LDT2013

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 16, 2025 8:23 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2025 8:56 am.

Toronto police are investigating after a magic mushroom dispensary was the target of gunfire, the latest of several similar incidents confirmed across the city this week.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the College Street and Dovercourt Road area at around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Evidence of gunfire was located outside a magic mushroom dispensary. No injuries were reported.

Toronto police tell 680 NewsRadio there have been eight confirmed cases of shots fired at magic mushroom dispensaries in the last three nights.

No injuries have been reported to date, and no suspect information has been released.

Magic mushrooms remain illegal in Ontario and across Canada. Despite the prohibition, unlicensed dispensaries have surfaced in parts of the province, including Toronto, openly selling psilocybin products without federal authorization.

Last month, York Regional Police (YRP) officers cracked down on the illegal sale of magic mushroom products, seizing more than $3.5 million worth of illicit substances, including the psychedelic drug DMT, and charging 15 people.

Through “Project Mushroom,” YRP officers specifically targeted FunGuyz Magic Mushroom stores across Ontario.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mississauga businessman refused to pay extortionists $500K before murder: daughter

The family of a Mississauga businessman told OMNI News that he refused to pay extortionists and was callously shot to death as a result.

13h ago

Father, 47, and son, 11, both killed when car crashes into motorcycle in Scarborough

A 47-year-old father and his 11-year-old son were both killed when the motorcycle they were on was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday evening. The father was riding the motorcycle with his...

2h ago

Small businesses gear up — again — for a possible Canada Post strike

Small businesses and shipping firms are preparing for a possible Canada Post strike as early as next week, a disruption they warn could strain supply chains and freeze millions of packages as well as billions...

43m ago

Hudson’s Bay to sell name, stripes, brands to Canadian Tire for $30 million

TORONTO — Hudson's Bay is getting a second life with a new owner — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. Canadian Tire said Thursday that it will pay $30 million for intellectual property belonging to the retailer,...

12h ago

Top Stories

Mississauga businessman refused to pay extortionists $500K before murder: daughter

The family of a Mississauga businessman told OMNI News that he refused to pay extortionists and was callously shot to death as a result.

13h ago

Father, 47, and son, 11, both killed when car crashes into motorcycle in Scarborough

A 47-year-old father and his 11-year-old son were both killed when the motorcycle they were on was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday evening. The father was riding the motorcycle with his...

2h ago

Small businesses gear up — again — for a possible Canada Post strike

Small businesses and shipping firms are preparing for a possible Canada Post strike as early as next week, a disruption they warn could strain supply chains and freeze millions of packages as well as billions...

43m ago

Hudson’s Bay to sell name, stripes, brands to Canadian Tire for $30 million

TORONTO — Hudson's Bay is getting a second life with a new owner — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. Canadian Tire said Thursday that it will pay $30 million for intellectual property belonging to the retailer,...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Family says murder victim was being threatened by extortionists before fatal shooting in Mississauga

A Mississauga murder victim was living the 'Canadian dream' before being gunned down in a parking lot. Shauna Hunt with more from family and claims the Sikh business owner received threats before his death.

14h ago

2:17
Ontario expands number of Toronto bike lanes to be removed

With the unveiling of the Ontario Budget for 2025 on Thursday, the government is also planning to remove even more bike lanes than originally announced. As Alan Carter reports, the province now has its sights on lanes near the legislature.

14h ago

3:06
Ontario budget 2025: Spending increases to offset U.S. tariffs

This year's budget, titled 'A Plan to Protect Ontario,' sees billions in funds and tax credits to help businesses impacted by tariffs but an projected deficit of $14.6 billion this year. Mark McAllister breaks it down.

14h ago

2:58
Shop owner wants more enforcement for Ontario's DriveON program

Steve Shipton, who owns a licensed inspection shop, reached back out to Speakers Corner with concerns about what he calls ongoing fraud in a program meant to make the roads in the province safer. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

2:40
Man killed in hail of gunfire in Mississauga 

Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot dead in a Mississauga plaza parking lot. Shauna Hunt with more from the scene. 
More Videos