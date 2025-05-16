Crown attorney reads group chat messages at hockey sexual assault trial

A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ont., Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (Nicole Osborne/CP)

By Paul D. Grant, Sportsnet

Posted May 16, 2025 5:27 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2025 5:28 am.

Content warning: This story includes allegations of sexual assault.

A group chat including 11 members of the 2018 Canadian world juniors team revealed the players discussed the alleged incident of June 19, 2018, before they talked to investigators with Hockey Canada, court heard Thursday in the trial of five former NHLers accused of sexual assault.

“We all need to say the same thing if we get interviewed can’t have different stories or make anything up,” Michael McLeod wrote in a text to the group chat introduced as evidence from Tyler Steenbergen’s phone on Thursday.

On the group chat are former members of the 2018 team Carter Hart, Jake Bean, Cal Foote, Dillon Dube, Maxime Comtois, Drake Batherson, Brett Howden, Sam Steel, Alex Formenton, McLeod and Steenbergen.

“Like we don’t need to make anything up. No one did anything wrong. We went to that room to eat. The girl came, she wanted to have sex with all of us. No one did. … and then we got out of the room when things got too crazy.” Bean writes later in a text in the group chat. “And Mikey literally has a video giving her consent.”

Assistant Crown attorney Heather Donkers read out many of the 134 viable messages to the court during testimony by Steenbergen, who was appearing for the second day via Zoom conferencing from Sylvan Lake, Alberta.

The complainant in the case, known as “E.M.” because of a publication ban on her name, completed her testimony on Wednesday after nine days on the stand.

Wrote Dube in the group chat: “Let’s not make her sound too crazy because if she gets wind of this and then she can get even more angry and we don’t need that so just be good about it but the truth with it.”

McLeod has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, including one relating to aiding in the offence. Dube, Foote, Formenton and Hart have each been charged with one count of sexual assault. All have pleaded not guilty to their charges.

The jury was unexpectedly dismissed early on Thursday. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice trial is expected to resume Friday morning.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mississauga businessman refused to pay extortionists $500K before murder: daughter

The family of a Mississauga businessman told OMNI News that he refused to pay extortionists and was callously shot to death as a result.

11h ago

Father, 47, and son, 11, both killed when car crashes into motorcycle in Scarborough

A 47-year-old father and his 11-year-old son were both killed when the motorcycle they were on was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday evening. The father was riding the motorcycle with his...

44m ago

Small businesses gear up — again — for a possible Canada Post strike

MONTREAL — Small businesses and shipping firms are preparing for a possible Canada Post strike as early as next week, a disruption they warn could strain supply chains and freeze millions of packages...

2h ago

Hudson’s Bay to sell name, stripes, brands to Canadian Tire for $30 million

TORONTO — Hudson's Bay is getting a second life with a new owner — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. Canadian Tire said Thursday that it will pay $30 million for intellectual property belonging to the retailer,...

10h ago

Top Stories

Mississauga businessman refused to pay extortionists $500K before murder: daughter

The family of a Mississauga businessman told OMNI News that he refused to pay extortionists and was callously shot to death as a result.

11h ago

Father, 47, and son, 11, both killed when car crashes into motorcycle in Scarborough

A 47-year-old father and his 11-year-old son were both killed when the motorcycle they were on was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday evening. The father was riding the motorcycle with his...

44m ago

Small businesses gear up — again — for a possible Canada Post strike

MONTREAL — Small businesses and shipping firms are preparing for a possible Canada Post strike as early as next week, a disruption they warn could strain supply chains and freeze millions of packages...

2h ago

Hudson’s Bay to sell name, stripes, brands to Canadian Tire for $30 million

TORONTO — Hudson's Bay is getting a second life with a new owner — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. Canadian Tire said Thursday that it will pay $30 million for intellectual property belonging to the retailer,...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Family says murder victim was being threatened by extortionists before fatal shooting in Mississauga

A Mississauga murder victim was living the 'Canadian dream' before being gunned down in a parking lot. Shauna Hunt with more from family and claims the Sikh business owner received threats before his death.

12h ago

2:17
Ontario expands number of Toronto bike lanes to be removed

With the unveiling of the Ontario Budget for 2025 on Thursday, the government is also planning to remove even more bike lanes than originally announced. As Alan Carter reports, the province now has its sights on lanes near the legislature.

12h ago

3:06
Ontario budget 2025: Spending increases to offset U.S. tariffs

This year's budget, titled 'A Plan to Protect Ontario,' sees billions in funds and tax credits to help businesses impacted by tariffs but an projected deficit of $14.6 billion this year. Mark McAllister breaks it down.

12h ago

2:58
Shop owner wants more enforcement for Ontario's DriveON program

Steve Shipton, who owns a licensed inspection shop, reached back out to Speakers Corner with concerns about what he calls ongoing fraud in a program meant to make the roads in the province safer. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

2:40
Man killed in hail of gunfire in Mississauga 

Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot dead in a Mississauga plaza parking lot. Shauna Hunt with more from the scene. 
More Videos