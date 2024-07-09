Manitoba Hydro names new CEO after parting ways with previous president

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Hydro, the province’s Crown-owned energy corporation, has named a new president and chief executive officer.

He is Allan Danroth, who has served as a vice-president with Alberta-Pacific Forest Industries and in a senior role at Capital Power, an energy producer based in Alberta.

Danroth replaces Jay Grewal, who was let go four months after the Manitoba New Democrats won last year’s provincial election.

Grewal ruffled feathers when she said Manitoba could need new power generation by 2029 and would reach out to independent producers to supply power from wind and other sources.

The minister responsible for Manitoba Hydro, Adrien Sala, said new energy resources would have to be publicly owned, and the Hydro board appointed by the NDP parted ways soon after with Grewal.

Danroth wouldn’t discuss future energy plans at his first press conference and says he is just settling into the job and meeting with his team.

