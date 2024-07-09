Manitoba Hydro names new CEO after parting ways with previous president

Allan Danroth, Manitoba Hydro's new president and chief executive officer, speaks in Winnipeg on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 9, 2024 2:40 pm.

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Hydro, the province’s Crown-owned energy corporation, has named a new president and chief executive officer.

He is Allan Danroth, who has served as a vice-president with Alberta-Pacific Forest Industries and in a senior role at Capital Power, an energy producer based in Alberta.

Danroth replaces Jay Grewal, who was let go four months after the Manitoba New Democrats won last year’s provincial election.

Grewal ruffled feathers when she said Manitoba could need new power generation by 2029 and would reach out to independent producers to supply power from wind and other sources.

The minister responsible for Manitoba Hydro, Adrien Sala, said new energy resources would have to be publicly owned, and the Hydro board appointed by the NDP parted ways soon after with Grewal.

Danroth wouldn’t discuss future energy plans at his first press conference and says he is just settling into the job and meeting with his team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on
Finance Minister directs LCBO to promote Ontario-made products as strike carries on

The province's Finance Minister has issued a letter to the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) directing that the alcohol retailer promote more Ontario-made products once availability expands to convenience...

31m ago

Toronto to face 'torrential downpours' Wednesday as remnants of Hurricane Beryl move into region
Toronto to face 'torrential downpours' Wednesday as remnants of Hurricane Beryl move into region

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and the GTA, calling for "torrential downpours" on Wednesday with rainfall rates of 20-40 millimetres per hour at times. The warning is in...

1h ago

9 cases of listeria reported in Ontario connected to recall of plant-based milk beverages
9 cases of listeria reported in Ontario connected to recall of plant-based milk beverages

Ontario has reported nine cases of listeria connected to a country-wide recall of a number of plant-based milk products by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The agency’s recall applies to Silk...

18m ago

Speed limits to increase on some Ontario highways starting Friday
Speed limits to increase on some Ontario highways starting Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario starting this Friday. The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour...

2h ago

