Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois, and an unidentified woman known as Buffalo Woman.

At issue at the trial was whether or not Skibicki should be found not criminally responsible (NCR) due to mental disorder after he admitted to killing the four Indigenous women.

His defence tried using the NCR defence arguing he had schizophrenia while the crown disputed that saying Skibicki did not have any major mental illness and that his killings were motivated by Skibicki being a racist homicidal necrophiliac who intentionally planned out the deaths.

When delivering his oral judgement Justice Glenn Joyal said that he did not believe Skibicki did suffer from a mental illness such as Schizophrenia at the time of the killings. He sided with the crown’s psychiatrist Dr. Gary Chaimowitz regarding Skibicki fabricating details of a mental illness.

After Joyal delivered his judgement, people in the packed public gallery erupted in cheers. Sentencing will happen at a later time to allow for victim impact statements.