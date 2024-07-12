Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Brampton
Posted July 12, 2024 9:46 pm.
A pedestrian has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in Brampton Friday evening.
According to a post on the Peel Regional Police Service X account, the incident happened just before 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of McLaughlin Road North and Horwood Drive near Queen Street West.
The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear.
A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told 680 NewsRadio Toronto the pedestrian was in life-threatening condition.
Officers closed down the intersection for the investigation.
There was no word on what, if any charges, might be laid.
