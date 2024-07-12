THE BIG STORY PODCAST

Will Justin Trudeau take his own ‘walk in the snow’?

Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tours a fully electric bus at a York Region Transit facility, in Richmond Hill, Ont., Friday, July 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.

By Analysis by the Big Story Podcast

Posted July 12, 2024 6:06 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2024 6:10 am.

A winter hike was the way his father, then Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, decided he was through with politics and would not run again. Inflation was high, Canadians were struggling, and he was deeply unpopular and likely to lose the next election. Sound familiar?

After a devastating loss in a by-election that was thought to be a safe win last month, the calls for Trudeau to follow his father’s footsteps are getting louder, including from some in his own party. 

Stephen Maher is the author of The Prince: The Turbulent Reign of Justin Trudeau.

“Having an election to get rid of Trudeau seems like kind of a waste of everybody’s time. But the problem for the Liberals is they do not know that they’ve got a better alternative,” said Maher. 

Will he heed them? Why does he want to stay? Who might replace him if he goes? Our guest today just wrote a biography of Trudeau and will try to take us inside the party, and Trudeau’s thinking.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

