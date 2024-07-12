Man charged in historical sexual assault at Richmond Hill church

A man from East Gwillimbury is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old multiple times at a church in Richmond Hill almost 10 years ago.

York Regional Police said a victim came forward on June 6, 2024, claiming they had been sexually assaulted by the suspect on multiple occasions when they were 12 years old.

The victim informed police that the sexual assaults occurred in 2016 and 2017, alleging the suspect had repeatedly touched them for a sexual purpose.

On June 16, 2024, police arrested and charged 44-year-old Jansen Ng of East Gwillimbury with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference of a person under the age of 16.

The man’s affiliation with the church is unclear.

Investigators are concerned there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.