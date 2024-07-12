WestJet airplane mechanics ratify 5-year agreement that ended strike

WestJet airplane mechanics stand in a the picket line at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Saturday, June 29, 2024
WestJet airplane mechanics stand in a the picket line at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Saturday, June 29, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 12, 2024 1:29 pm.

WestJet has announced the collective bargaining agreement between the airline and the union representing airplane mechanics has been ratified.

Workers within the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), the union representing WestJet Aircraft Maintenance Engineers and other Technical Operations employees, were on strike over the Canada Day long weekend.

Some 680 workers, whose daily inspections and repairs were essential to airline operations, walked off the job on June 28 evening despite a directive for binding arbitration from the labour minister. The second tentative agreement was reached late Sunday evening.

“Reaching this milestone is good news for our organization and our guests, solidifying a five-year agreement that provides stability to our business and reflects the instrumental value and contributions of our … employees,” said Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer.

Related:

The second collective agreement provides an immediate 15.5-per-cent wage increase without shifting monies from the WestJet Savings Plan, further yearly wage increases throughout the rest of the five-year contract, and increased overtime pay.

“While we are grateful to have achieved resolution with a clear path forward together as a unified team, we recognize that the unprecedented impact of the disruption over July long weekend is still concerning for our guests, the communities we serve and our people,” added Diederik in statement.

Over 1,100 flights were cancelled affecting the travel plans of more than 100,000 people across the country.

