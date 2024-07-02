‘Full resumption of operations will take time’ after reaching tentative deal: WestJet

Young boys look out at Air Canada and WestJet planes
Young boys look out at Air Canada and WestJet planes at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 2, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 2, 2024 5:14 am.

WestJet flight disruptions are expected to continue this week, after a deal was reached over the weekend to end a strike by its mechanics.

The airline said in a statement Monday morning that “full resumption of operations will take time and further cancellations will be required over the coming days.”

Some 680 members of the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association had walked off the job on Friday evening despite a directive for binding arbitration from federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan.

The tentative agreement was announced late Sunday night, but the strike had already disrupted the travel plans of tens of thousands of travellers over the Canada Day long weekend.

The airline said it had cancelled around 830 flights scheduled between Thursday and Monday. It later said another 214 flights were cancelled on Monday on top of 78 that had already been chopped, and 27 flights have been cancelled for Tuesday.

The Calgary-based airline says part of the challenge it faces is that its aircrafts are parked at 13 airports across Canada, and in several cases, the crews need to be transported to the aircraft for retrieval.

A statement from the union says “the timing was coincidental as the negotiation process did not follow a predictable timeline and if members ratify it, the compulsory arbitration ordered by the labour minister won’t be necessary.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Taxi driver seriously injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto
Taxi driver seriously injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto

Toronto police officers say they're looking for a suspect who took off from the scene near Lower Sherbourne Street and The Esplanade.

5h ago

Hurricane Beryl strengthens to Category 5 storm as it moves across southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl strengthens to Category 5 storm as it moves across southeast Caribbean

Warnings for Hurricane Beryl were in effect for Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia, Tobago and St. Vincent and the Grenadines

5h ago

Suspect wanted for attempted murder after 2 people stabbed: Toronto police
Suspect wanted for attempted murder after 2 people stabbed: Toronto police

Toronto police officers said the incident happened on June 22 near Highway 27 and Rexdale Boulevard. A 45-year-old man is wanted by police.

8h ago

Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck
Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck

A woman is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the intersection of Highway 50 where it meets Coleraine Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 6:30...

18h ago

Top Stories

Taxi driver seriously injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto
Taxi driver seriously injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto

Toronto police officers say they're looking for a suspect who took off from the scene near Lower Sherbourne Street and The Esplanade.

5h ago

Hurricane Beryl strengthens to Category 5 storm as it moves across southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl strengthens to Category 5 storm as it moves across southeast Caribbean

Warnings for Hurricane Beryl were in effect for Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia, Tobago and St. Vincent and the Grenadines

5h ago

Suspect wanted for attempted murder after 2 people stabbed: Toronto police
Suspect wanted for attempted murder after 2 people stabbed: Toronto police

Toronto police officers said the incident happened on June 22 near Highway 27 and Rexdale Boulevard. A 45-year-old man is wanted by police.

8h ago

Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck
Woman killed in Brampton crash involving car and transport truck

A woman is dead following an early morning crash in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to the intersection of Highway 50 where it meets Coleraine Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive just after 6:30...

18h ago

Most Watched Today

0:58
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay
Canada Day 2024: City of Toronto hosts fireworks show at Ashbridges Bay

It was a night of fun and celebration as many gathered at Ashbridges Bay for the annual Canada Day fireworks show.

5h ago

0:34
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police
Taxi driver stabbed by passenger in Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say they are looking for a male suspect after a taxi driver was stabbed Monday evening.

5h ago

1:41
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade
Visiting the East York Canada Day parade

As Toronto prepared for Canada Day fireworks, Mayor Olivia Chow joined residents in East York to march in the annual parade.

10h ago

3:19
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather
Torontonians take advantage of Canada Day weather

It was sunshine and clear skies across Toronto for Canada Day. Erica Natividad with a look at the celebrations and what to expect from the city's flagship fireworks display.

10h ago

2:57
U.S. Supreme court rules that Trump has some immunity from prosecution
U.S. Supreme court rules that Trump has some immunity from prosecution

The U.S. supreme court has ruled that Donald Trump does have immunity for 'official actions' taken while president. Karling Donoghue explains what this means and takes a look at how it may impact the former president's upcoming legal battles.

10h ago

More Videos