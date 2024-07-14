Pedestrian struck, killed by train in city’s east end

One person is dead after being struck by a train in the city’s east end.

Police said they were called to the Danforth GO Train station near Main Street and Danforth Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

Paramedics tell CityNews one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are unknown at this point but police tell CityNews there are no indications the death is suspicious in nature.

Metrolinx says trains are not stopping at Danforth GO until the investigation is complete and customers are directed to take the TTC instead.