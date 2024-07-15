2 suspects in custody, 1 wanted after robbery at Cloverdale Mall

Toronto police have arrested two suspects and another is wanted after a retail robbery at Cloverdale Mall.

Officers were called to mall at The East Mall just before 5 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

The suspects allegedly fled the scene with merchandise but were located shortly after involved in a collision nearby.

One male suspect was taken into custody and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Two others fled the scene on foot. One of them has since been arrested but the other is still outstanding.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.